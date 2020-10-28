PYO Music Institute Selected For Highly Competitive Consulting Project

When the PYO Music Institute adopted its new name to better reflect the depth and breadth of the organization, it opened the door to new partnerships and funding opportunities.

Just four months after the unveiling of the new brand, PYO Music Institute has already seen a positive and lasting impact. PYO Music Institute is proud and grateful to announce that it was selected to participate in a highly competitive Compass Pro Bono Consulting Project.

PYO Music Institute was chosen by Compass, a nonprofit that engages business professionals with local nonprofits on pro bono consulting projects, through a competitive application and review process. This grant will fund a strategic consulting project designed to strengthen PYO Music Institute's fundraising capacity and increase engagement with the community through a corps of business volunteers.

Beth Dahle, Executive Director of Compass, comments on the selection, "PYO Music Institute was an ideal choice for this funding project. Their mission, to use extraordinary music education through the pursuit of music excellence to inspire a strong sense of character, discipline, commitment and community for a diverse student population, resonated, and is in line with our program goals. Compass embraces this opportunity to work with an organization with a rich history and strong mission. This year, we received an unprecedented number of applicants for our Classic Projects, so we know our work is needed now more than ever."

Louis Scaglione, President and Music Director of PYO Music Institute adds, "We, at the PYO Music Institute, are so very grateful for the support of Compass. Their assistance with fundraising strategy and their overall expertise will help us advance our mission. We look forward to working with them for the benefit of young musicians in Philadelphia."

The renowned PYO Music Institute (formerly Philadelphia Youth Orchestra organization), which just completed its 80th season, is one of the nation's oldest and most respected community music education and youth orchestra performance programs. Training tomorrow's leaders, PYO Music Institute provides talented young musicians from across the tri-state area with exceptional musical training. Students go on to excel in many diverse fields, and it is with pride to note that many members of the prestigious Philadelphia Orchestra are alumni. For more information, please visit www.pyomusic.org.

The anchor group is the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), conducted by President and Music Director Louis Scaglione, featuring 100 gifted instrumentalists who range in age from 15-21. Young musicians 13-18 years old are featured in PYO's companion ensemble, the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), which is led by Director and Conductor Maestra Rosalind Erwin, who is Music Director and Conductor of Drexel University Orchestra. Young Musicians Debut Orchestra (YMDO), directed by Maestro Kenneth Bean, is a beginning to intermediate-level full symphonic orchestra that provides most students with their first introduction to large orchestral playing featuring students age 11-17 years old. Bravo Brass, directed by Curtis Institute of Music Dean, Paul Bryan, is an all-brass ensemble for promising middle and high-school instrumentalists. Prysm Strings and Prysm Strings Young Artists ensembles provide string large ensemble and sectional master class instruction for beginning and intermediate musicians ages 6-14. The director and conductor of Prysm Strings is Gloria DePasquale, cellist with The Philadelphia Orchestra, and conductor of Prysm Strings Young Artists is Andrea Weber. Tune Up Philly - Orchestra Pathways Program (TUP) is the PYO Music Institute's after-school music program, directed by Paul Smith, that focuses on creating and inspiring true community by providing children in under- resourced communities with invaluable opportunities to learn and perform a differentiated orchestral music curriculum.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, students participate in a range of virtual rehearsals and programs maintaining their involvement and dedication to the music.

