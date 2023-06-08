Orchestra Lumos Announces Its 2023/24 Season

Orchestra Lumos has shared the details of its 2023/24 season, a year after the announcement of the Connecticut ensemble's rebranding from Stamford Symphony.

Since the initial phases of transitioning into its new name to serve the purpose of broader, more meaningful engagement with audiences throughout Fairfield County, Orchestra Lumos has successfully reached new families, students, and concertgoers through a variety of initiatives, from Small Space Concerts in unconventional locations to mainstage performances at The Palace Theatre, music and storytelling afternoons for small children, collaborations with local music education partners, and more.

The previous season marked the inaugural year for Music Director Michael Stern, whose 2020 appointment was curtailed due to the pandemic, and 2023/24 will place the conductor's extraordinary artistic leadership and musical insight at the forefront. The coming season expands on this more robust concept of what an orchestra can do for its community, and those tenets apply to all aspects of Orchestra Lumos' operations.

"This Orchestra Lumos season teems with all the things an orchestra can do for its community in the 21st century,” says CEO and President Russell Jones. “We have thought more about our audiences and what they want from us, whether it be the classical season at the Palace Theatre, popular Family Fun programs, or music education opportunities for students. It's all there for our Fairfield County community to take. With this genuine engagement we are bringing great music to everyone, in formats and locations that suit our customers."

Classical music is, by definition, music that has withstood the test of time, and this season, Orchestra Lumos' concerts honor this interpretation under the theme of Storytelling by curating musical selections that are not merely a joy to hear, but that paint a vivid picture of their time, place, and circumstances. Great works of the classical repertory such as Elgar's aptly titled Enigma Variations, and Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade based on the gripping 1001 Nights folk tales, and Schubert's achingly beautiful and tragic String Quintet in C Major, are examples of pieces which have enthralled audiences through the centuries both for their musical virtuosity, and also for the stories they bring to life. Even performance format is a tool with which to utilize effective storytelling, with a special “concert” of music, literature, and theater which takes the audience on a journey of Mozart's final years and untimely passing; and, the new addition of a Family Fun concert series. Each guest artist represents a wealth of diversity, talent, and knowledge, from the piano wunderkind Tony Siqi Yun, to the homecoming of Darien-native Chelsea Guo, and Kennedy Center-honored violinist, Midori, headlining on opening night. Works by living composers comprise a significant portion of the coming season, and music by Alejandra Odgers, Gabriela Lena Frank, Jessie Montgomery, Quinn Mason, Charlton Singleton, and others tell their own, important, present-day stories.

“What we have shown Fairfield County over the past season is that great music, in varied formats, is truly for everyone in our community. Every guest artist, every program selection, every concert format was selected with immense consideration for our audience, rather than merely playing to the status quo. The joy felt among Orchestra Lumos musicians at every rehearsal is palpable, and that happiness is mirrored back to us in performances from Greenwich to Bridgeport. Next season we are thrilled to continue to share the stories of fascinating past and present composers, to hear the stories of Fairfield County residents, and to write new stories together,” says Music Director Michael Stern.

Concerts at The Palace Theatre in Stamford are a staple of Orchestra Lumos' programming, and its 2023/24 Palace season is a dazzling journey through artistic virtuosity with incredible entertainment value. Programming of the highest caliber paired with enthralling guest performers is always the touchstone for mainstage concerts, but the addition of unprecedented family events elevate Orchestra Lumos to must-see status in the coming season. Palace Theatre audiences of all ages and backgrounds will delight in Bugs Bunny at the Symphony 30th Anniversary Edition, a screening of the beloved movie with live orchestra playing the soundtrack. Orchestra Lumos welcomes Todd Ellison for two exciting Family concerts: Best of Broadway with guest vocalists Nikki Renée Daniels (Hamilton, Company, The Book of Mormon) and Lewis Cleale (The Book of Mormon) in a night of Broadway showstoppers; and, an interactive holiday concert, Orchestra Lumos Does the Holidays, with musical theater star Shannon Rugani (An American in Paris).

With the success of the previous season's Small Space Concerts, which could be found in local venues everywhere from Greenwich to Bridgeport, the 2023/24 season will feature an even more expansive series, showcasing smaller ensembles comprising Orchestra Lumos members. Performances in more intimate venues, such as Stamford's Fish Church and St. Francis Church, The Westport Library, Norwalk's St. Paul's on the Green, Stamford Museum and Nature Center, First Presbyterian New Canaan, First United Congregational Church and First United Methodist Church, Greenwich lend themselves brilliantly to the artistry of Orchestra Lumos musicians in closer spaces, with duos, string quartets and quintets, and brass and wind consorts performing a sweeping variety of repertoire, both old and new.

Orchestra Lumos has made significant strides in education and community engagement, reflective of our evolving artistic programming and growing reach to all segments of the community. Last season, Orchestra Lumos provided high-quality music experiences to over 6,000 young people in Fairfield County, with more planned in the coming year. In 2023/24, Orchestra Lumos will expand on the success of its bilingual storytimes in local libraries; chamber music and private coachings with young musicians will grow in numbers; and, the Artists-in-the-Community program, which was overwhelmingly well-received in the current season with the Dalí Quartet, will continue with new guest musicians . These efforts will ensure greater access to music education and engagement for all children, regardless of their background or circumstances, in Fairfield County.

Nicolas Gonzalez, Director of Learning and Community Engagement, has stated, "I am humbled by the positive response from the past season of musical opportunities, and more convinced than ever that direct engagement with the community is key for us to build meaningful relationships with our residents, and to see our residents build meaningful relationships with classical music. The coming season renews our drive to meet students where they live, attend school, and play, and we look forward to joining them for continued music learning and music making."

Where the 2022/23 season was a turning point for Stamford, Connecticut's local symphony orchestra, 2023/24 is the year that Orchestra Lumos hits its stride, expanding on the benchmarks which were the impetus for the complete institutional reimagining last year. With musicians and administration eager to lean deeper into its connection with, and role within Fairfield County, the coming season at Orchestra Lumos reinforces the notion that the arts are not merely a valuable part of the fabric of a community, but a vital one.

THE PALACE THEATRE SERIES

Bohemian Rhapsody



Saturday, October 14 at 7:30pm

Sunday, October 15 at 3:00pm

Midori, violin

Michael Stern, conductor

Alejandra Odgers Toni alossaan (Where are you going?)

Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4

Antonin Dvorak Violin Concerto

Enigmatic Elgar

Saturday, November 14 at 7:30pm

Sunday, November 15 at 3:00pm

Tony Siqi Yun, piano

Michael Stern, conductor

Gabriela Lena Frank Elegia Andida

Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2

Edward Elgar Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36, Enigma





Orchestra Lumos Does the Holidays!



Saturday, December 2 at 3:00pm

Shannon Rugani, vocalist

The Ballet School of Stamford

Todd Ellison, conductor

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony 30th Anniversary Edition

Sunday, February 25 at 3:00pm

Conducted by George Daugherty

Created by George Daugherty & David Ka Lik Wong





The Miracle of Mozart - A musical drama

Saturday, March 4 at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 5 at 3:00pm

Michael Stern, conductor



Program to include some of Mozart's greatest works including his Symphony No. 41, Jupiter

TBA, narrator

Todd Ellison's Best of Broadway

Saturday, April 13 at 7:30pm

Featuring Broadway vocalists, Nikki Renée Daniels (Hamilton, Company, Book of Mormon) and Lewis Cleale (Book of Mormon)

Todd Ellison, conductor

Selections from: Beauty and the Beast, My Fair Lady, A Chorus Line, 42nd Street, Spamalot, American in Paris, Disney favorites, and more

1001 Nights - How Scheherzade Kept Her Head

Saturday, May 4 at 7:30pm

Sunday, May 5 at 3:00pm

Chelsea Guo, piano

Michael Stern, conductor

Quinn Mason A Joyous Trilogy

Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade

SMALL SPACE SERIES

Autumnal Colors - music for cello, organ and harpsichord

Sunday, October 1 at 3:00pm

First Presbyterian Church (The Fish Church) - 1101 Bedford Street, Stamford

Kevin Bailey, organ and harpsichord

Eliot Bailen, cello

J.S. Bach Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor (excerpt)

Peter Matthews Last Day of Summer

Camille Saint-Saëns Prayer

Gabriel Faure Elegie

Schubert's Farewell

Sunday, October 22 at 3:00pm

Norwalk St Paul's on the Green - 60 East Avenue, Norwalk

Deborah Buck and Robert Zubrycki violins

Lois Martin viola

Caroline Stinson and Peter Sanders cello

Luigi Boccherini Night Music of the Streets of Madrid Op. 30, No. 6

Franz Schubert String Quintet in C Major, D 956

Pulling Out All the Stops for a Brass Fanfare

Sunday, November 5 at 3:00pm

First Congregational Church of Greenwich - 108 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich

Don Batchelder, trumpet

John Dent, trumpet

Eva Conti, horn

Richard Clark, trombone

Brian Brown, tuba

Craig Symonds, organ

(Highlights):

Tomaso Albinoni, arr. Donald Batchelder Sonata St. Mark

Johann Sebastian Bach My Spirit Be Joyful

Giovanni Gabrieli Canzona per sonare No. 1

Giuseppe Verdi O Terra, Addio from Aida

Richard Strauss, arr. Gary Olson Feierlicher Einzug

Inside the Bassoon with Cynde Iverson



Sunday, January 14 at 3:00pm

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, The Knobloch Family Farmhouse - 151 Scofieldtown Road Stamford, CT

Cynde Iverson, bassoon

Deborah Buck, violin

Lois Martin, viola

Caroline Stinson, cello

J. C. Voge Quartet Op. 5, No. 1

W.A. Mozart Sonata for Bassoon and Cello in B-flat major, K. 292

Federico Maria Sardelli Sonata II Prelude for Solo Bassoon

François Devienne Quartet Op.73, No. 1

Inspired by Clara Schuman

Sunday, February 4 at 2:00pm

First Presbyterian New Canaan - 178 Oenoke Ridge Road New Canaan

Deborah Buck, violin

Orli Shaham, piano

Clara Schumann Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22

Amanda Maier Sonata for Violin and Piano

Johannes Brahms Scherzo (F-A-E Sonatensatz)

Jessie Montgomery Peace

Robert Schumann Sonata No. 1 for Violin and Piano, Op. 105

After a Dream

Sunday, March 3 at 2:00pm

The Westport Library - 20 Jesup Road Westport, CT

Elizabeth Mann, flute

Amy Berger, harp

(Highlights):

J.S Bach/Charles Gounod Ave Maria

Maurice Ravel Five Greek Melodies

Claude Debussy Beau soir

Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Songs

Ravi Shankar L'Aube enchantée

Around the World in 80 Minutes

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 3:00pm

St. Francis Church - 2810 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

Sebu Sirinian, violin

David Steinberg, violin

Laura Mount, viola

Sarah Carter, cello

Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums

Harold Arlen Somewhere Over the Rainbow

George Gershwin Lullaby for String Quartet

Lennon/McCartney Beatles arrangements

John Williams Star Wars

W.A. Mozart Allegro from Eine kleine Nachtmusik

Composers and their Muses

Sunday, May 19 at 3:00pm

The First United Methodist Church of Greenwich - 59 East Putnam Avenue Greenwich, CT

Lisa Tipton and Sebu Sirinian, violins

Shelley Holland-Moritz, viola

Jacqueline Stern, cello

Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet No. 2, Op. 13

Fanny Hensel Romanze from String Quartet in E flat

Florence Price Juba Dance from Symphony No. 1

Charlton Singleton Testimony

Germaine Tailleferre String Quartet

Maurice Ravel Allegro moderato from String Quartet

Summer Winds Come Blowing In

Sunday, June 9 at 3:00pm

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, The Knobloch Family Farmhouse - 151 Scofieldtown Road Stamford, CT

Elizabeth Mann, flute

Melanie Feld, oboe

Shari Hoffman, clarinet

Cynde Iverson, bassoon

Lawrence DiBello, horn

Jacques Ibert Trois pièces brèves

Valerie Coleman Red Clay, Mississippi Delta

Paul Hindemith Kleine Kammermusik, Op. 24, No. 2

Maurice Ravel Le Tombeau de Couperin

Paquito D'Rivera Aires Tropicales (excerpts)

Orchestra Lumos unites the passion and energy of the region's most talented musicians to create exhilarating experiences for audiences from all walks of life. Formerly known as Stamford Symphony, we're expanding in multiple dimensions—bringing you more of the music you love throughout Fairfield County. We present and share exceptional musical experiences: awe-inspiring concerts with world-renowned soloists and family-friendly programs that surprise and delight all ages. We are also bringing more intimate performances in smaller spaces, hands-on education programs, and community presentations across the county. The Palace Theatre in Stamford is our home base, but now you also can join us from Greenwich to Bridgeport at your local library, school, museum, brewery, place of worship, or community venue. We'll see you at the space that works best for you.