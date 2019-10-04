Naumburg Presents Pianist Albert Cano Smit In His NY Debut

Albert Cano Smit, age 22, is a student at Juilliard where he studies with Robert McDonald. Since winning the Naumburg piano award in 2017 he has performed as a soloist and chamber musician in the U.S., Europe and Asia. He has been hailed by CBC Music for his "dazzling technique and emotional dexterity."

The program will include: Bach, The Art of the Fugue (Contrapunctus I, IV, V and IX); Ligeti, two etudes, No. 15 "White on White" and No. 13 "The Devil's Staircase"; Franck, Prélude, Choral and Fugue; Beethoven, Sonata No. 17, Op.31, no. 2; Scriabin, Poème in F-sharp Major and Etude in C-sharp Minor; and the world premiere of a Naumburg commission by STEPHEN HOUGH, Partita for piano. A press release is attached.

Tickets are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office or at carnegiehall.org.



