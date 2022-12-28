Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
National Young Artist Gold Medalists To Perform With Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in January

The three gold medalists competed live last October in a group of nine finalists aged 18 and under, and were selected by a panel of prestigious judges.

Dec. 28, 2022  

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 2022/23 season will continue with the 2022 National Young Artist Competition gold medal winners on January 21-22 at Skyview Concert Hall. This annual program is regularly among best-attended of the VSO's symphonic season and is now drawing viewers from across the nation via live stream. Violinist Jinan Laurentia Woo of New Jersey will perform Jean Sibelius's Concerto in D minor for Violin and Orchestra, 1st Mov., bassoonist Preston Atkins of Iowa will perform Carl Maria von Weber's Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in F Major, and pianist Anwen Deng of Pennsylvania will perform Concerto in A Minor for Piano and Orchestra, 1st Mov. by Robert Schumann.

In the second half of the program, Maestro Salvador Brotons will lead the VSO in a long-awaited performance of Brahms's timeless 4th Symphony. Composed in 1884-85, it is considered by many to be Brahms's finest symphonic work. Musically rich and contemplative, and yet succinct, the symphony grows from a single haunting theme that is echoed throughout. It premiered to great renown in October 1885, and has been a mainstay of orchestras since.

The three gold medalists competed live last October in a group of nine finalists aged 18 and under, and were selected by a panel of prestigious judges: David Shifrin - Former Artistic Director of Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Chamber Music Northwest and Clarinet Professor at the Yale School of Music; Sarah Ioannides - Music Director and Conductor of Symphony Tacoma, Artistic Director of Cascade Conducting and Composing; Zuill Bailey - GRAMMY award-winning cellist, Artistic Director of Sitka Summer Music Festival and Cello Professor at UT El Paso; Dr. Igal Kesselman - Artistic Director of Kaufman Music Center International Piano Competition; and Dr. Stephen Shepherd - VSO and Portland Columbia Symphony Associate Concertmaster.

Tickets are on sale now at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360)735-7278. Following the continued popularity of the live stream for all symphonic concerts, the VSO will continue to offer the option of viewing the program live from home. Virtual-only tickets are available, and all in person ticket holders will have the option of viewing virtually.

The Saturday performance at Skyview Concert Hall will begin at 7:00pm, with the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.

Our tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 32nd season as Artistic Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears "Ciutat de Palma" (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the "Arts Council" award by the Clark County and The City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

About The VSO

The VSO, now in its 44th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphonic music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.




