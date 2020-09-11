NPR Show Recorded At The Wallis To Air Locally On Classical KUSC

The show features host Peter Dugan and co-host violinist Vijay Gupta, who interview and perform with exceptional young artists.

The nationally-distributed NPR program From the Top recorded a live show last winter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with GRoW @ The Wallis, the umbrella for a robust mix of arts education and outreach programs at The Wallis, that will air locally on Classical KUSC (FM 91.5), on Sunday, October 4, 6 pm.

The show features host Peter Dugan and co-host violinist Vijay Gupta, who interview and perform with exceptional young artists, ages 10 - 18, from California and beyond to showcase their inspiring talent and give insight into the lives of these young, aspirational artists.

Featured musicians include 10-year-old pianist Olivia Larco from Pasadena, California performing Chopin's Etude Op.25 no.11, "Winter Wind"; Los Angeles Children's Chorus (Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Artistic Director) performing "Pueri Herbraeorum" by Randall Thompson and "Over the Rainbow" by Harold Arlen, arranged by Mark Hayes; 17-year-old cellist Mei Hotta from Torrance, California performing Piano Trio, III. Capricious by Reena Esmail with Peter Dugan, piano and Vijay Gupta, violin; and 14-year-old violinist Bianca Ciubancan from Chicago, Illinois performing Brahms' Hungarian Dance No. 7 in F Major, from 21 Hungarian Dances, WoO 1 with host Peter Dugan. In addition, The Quantum Saxophone Quartet from Dallas, Texas performs Marcelo Zarvos' "Memory" from Nepomuk's Dances.

From the Top, distributed by NPR, is the most popular weekly one-hour music program on public radio. Young performers share their passion for classical music through performance and conversation, giving insight into their unique worlds, from musical pursuits to day-in-the-life musings.

From the Top's live appearance and recording at The Wallis was made possible with generous support from Gregory Annenberg Weingarten and GRoW @ Annenberg, and Phyllis and Angelo Mozilo.

For more information on The Wallis, visit TheWallis.org/FTT.

