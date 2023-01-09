Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Molinari Quartet's TWENTIETH AND BEYOND Series Returns January 18 At The Conservatoire de Montréal

This concert will explore the vast range of sounds that can produce a string quartet and will also underline the centennial year of Iannis Xenakis' birth with Ergma.

Jan. 09, 2023  
To continue its 25th anniversary-season, the Molinari Quartet's Twentieth and Beyond series is hosting its next concert on January 18th (initially planned for December 9 2022) at 7:30 pm in the concert Hall of the the Conservatoire de Montréal.

This concert will explore the vast range of sounds that can produce a string quartet and will also underline the centennial year of Iannis Xenakis' birth with Ergma, a very powerful work. You will also assist to the world premiere of Hologramme Modal for string quartet and kamancheh by Iranian composer and kamancheh virtuoso Showan Tavakol and hear Krzysztof Penderecki's very exploratory Quartet No. 1. The Molinari will play Oasis by Azerbaijani composer Franghiz Ali-Zadeh and will close the concert with the revolutionary Quartet no.3 written in 1927 by Béla Bartók.

"With the repertoire of this concert, we really dive into the incredible possibilities of sounds a quartet can produce" says Olga Ranzenhofer, founder and artistic director of the quartet.

Works on the program

  • Krzysztof Penderecki: Quartet No. 1
  • Iannis Xenakis: Ergma
  • Showan Tavakol: Hologramme Modal for string quartet and kamancheh
  • Franghiz Ali-Zadeh: Oasis
  • Béla Bartók: Quartet No. 3

Throughout the past quarter of a century, the Molinari Quartet has produced 20 albums, played over 300 works including 123 Canadian pieces (75 from Quebec), 123 world premieres and 79 commissions. It has also organized 8 editions of its successful Molinari Quartet International Composition Competition, receiving over a thousand unpublished pieces from 70 countries.

For more details about the concert season and the most recent news, visit quatuormolinari.qc.ca and the Facebook page of the Molinari Quartet.

The Molinari Quartet thanks the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, the Conseil des arts du Canada, the Conseil des arts de Montréal, the Conseil québécois de la musique, the City of Montreal, Alfred Dallaire | Memoria, ATMA Classique, and the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal for their generous support.

Acclaimed by the public and the international musical critic since its foundation in 1997, the Molinari Quartet dedicates itself to the rich string quartet repertoire of the 20th and 21st centuries. It is formed by world class musicians: Olga Ranzenhofer (violin), Antoine Bareil (violin), Frédéric Lambert (viola), and Pierre-Alain Bouvrette(cello).

Winner of 23 Opus Prizes given by the Conseil québécois de la musique for its excellence in concert music, the Molinari Quartet is recognized as one of the best ensembles in the country. Critics describe the quartet as « essential », « prodigious », and « Canada's answer to the international quartets Kronos and Arditti.




