Maurice 'Mobetta' Brown Brings his Birthday Vibes Sessions to Blue Note in January

Maurice "Mobetta" Brown brings his Birthday Vibes Sessions to Blue Note New York for a three-night exclusive event from January 6 - 8, 2020 featuring special guests Anderson .Paak on January 6, and Talib Kweli on January 7. Paak is no stranger to Blue Note having appeared on stage as a surprise guest during Robert Glasper's Residency at the Blue Note. The Mobetta Birthday Vibes Sessions also include an all-star band of musicians such as Isaiah Sharkey, Ben Williams, James Francies, and Mike Mitchell.

"The Mobetta birthday vibe sessions will be a celebration of life, love and unity," says Brown. "The goal is to have some of my closest friends get together and play off of each other to create something greater than ourselves."

Sets for Vibes Sessions are at 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. each night. Tickets range from $25 - $75 and can be purchased online at www.bluenotejazz.com, in person at the Blue Note New York box office at 131 W. 3rd St, or by calling (212) 475-8592.

January 6, 2020

Maurice Brown (Trumpet & Vocals), Anderson .Paak (Drums & Vocals), Isaiah Sharkey (Guitar), Ben Williams (Bass), James Francies (Keyboards)

January 7, 2020

Maurice Brown (Trumpet & Vocals), Talib Kweli (Vocals), Isaiah Sharkey (Guitar), Ben Williams (Bass), James Francies (Keyboards), Mike Mitchell (Drums)

January 8, 2020

Maurice Brown (Trumpet & Vocals), Isaiah Sharkey (Guitar), Ben Williams (Bass), James Francies (Keyboards), Mike Mitchell (Drums)

Maurice Brown:

Maurice "Mobetta" Brown's talent orbits him simultaneously through three worlds: contemporary jazz, blues-rock and cutting edge hip hop. He's a mastermind as a trumpeter, composer, arranger, and producer. When Maurice picks up his horn, his soulful melodies soar into a rarefied space that uniquely marries be-bop to hip-hop and rock, producing his own distinctive sound. Constant evolution drives him. His intuitive vision lights a fire under traditional jazz, adds sonic brass to rock n' roll and pushes the production tip in hip-hop. Having recently severed ties with Tedeschi-Trucks Band, Maurice "Mobetta" Brown is again charting his own musical path. Brown is currently touring the world with Anderson Paak.

Blue Note Jazz Club:

Since it opened in 1981, Blue Note Jazz Club has become a cultural institution in New York City and one of the premiere jazz clubs in the world. Blue Note strives to preserve the history of jazz, and the club is a place where progression and innovation - the foundations of jazz - are encouraged and practiced on a nightly basis. In addition to the main acts that feature the likes of Chick Corea, McCoy Tyner, Joe Lovano, John Scofield, and Chris Botti, Blue Note regularly showcases up-and-coming jazz, soul, hip-hop, R&B and funk artists. After 30 years of success, Blue Note continues to carry the torch for jazz into the 21st century in the cultural heart of New York, Greenwich Village.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You