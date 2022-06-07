Mark Vincent & Julie Lea Goodwin to Appear with With Willoughby Symphony Orchestra for SYMPHONY IN THE PARK

One of the highlights of Willoughby City Council's CULTURE BITES program will be a spectacular alfresco outdoor concert taking place in beautiful Willoughby Park on Sunday 10 July at 2pm.

Remarkable guest tenor, MARK VINCENT and soprano JULIE LEA GOODWIN will perform with the WILLOUGHBY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA under the baton of one of Australia's most versatile conductors and musical entertainers, GUY NOBLE.



The North Shore's very own Willoughby Symphony Orchestra includes players who have performed with Opera Australia, Canberra Symphony Orchestra and the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra. The WSO is an essential training ground with many of the musicians going on to professional roles in all state-based orchestras as well as playing overseas.



Guy Noble said "After many performances together inside the Concourse Concert Hall, it will be great to take the Willoughby Symphony outdoors for Symphony in the Park. I love outdoor events - it's all about families getting together, bringing a picnic, and then letting the orchestra and two fantastic soloists entertain you with a selection of the top hits from the world of musical theatre and opera. Two great voices, one great orchestra - and me. It will be a magical afternoon"

These extraordinary stars of the Australian music scene will perform the most excellent classical music of all time including Nessun Dorma, Music of the Night (Phantom of the Opera), Musetta's Waltz from La Boheme, O Mio babbino Caro (Puccini) and duets including Tonight from West Side Story.



CULTURE BITES is presented by Willoughby City Council. To register your interest go to https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/willoughby-symphony-in-the-park-tickets-344539616267.