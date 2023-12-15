Long Beach Symphony To Perform Concert of Songs By The Rollings Stones This January

Dec. 15, 2023

The iconic music of the Rolling Stones is set to captivate audiences at the Long Beach Arena on Saturday, February 3, 2024 as the power of Long Beach Symphony features a full evening of the timeless, legendary, enduring masterpieces elevated by a full orchestra. Let's spend the night together and have a gas, gas, gas! 

 

Under the baton of Brett Havens, Windborne's Mick Adams will bring as much nostalgia to the stage as unparallel energy in an unforgettable experience with hits such as Jumpin' Jack Flash, You Can't Always Get What You Want, Under My Thumb, Sympathy For The Devil, Wild Horses, Ruby Tuesday, Let's Spend The Night Together, and of course, the ultimate in “Satisfaction” and more. 

 

“Six decades is a lot to cover—and everyone will identify with these classic hits that have defined the meaning of rock and roll for so many of us. The dance floors will be set and ready,” says Long Beach Symphony President Kelly Ruggirello. 

 

For an enhanced concert experience, audiences are encouraged to bring their picnic baskets, libations, and by all means, dancing shoes! Catering services can also be reserved ahead of the concert.  

 

Long Beach Symphony is unique for offering a full symphony concert with a band, dance floors at the sides of the stage, and the socially engaging indoor picnicking welcoming home-brought favorites or pre-ordered catering.  

 

"We can't wait to hit the stage and share the energy with our Stones' fans,” adds Ruggirello. 

 

Event Details: 

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 

Time: 8:00 PM. Doors open at 6:30 PM for indoor picnicking 

What to expect: Energy! Nostalgia! Satisfaction! Bring picnic dinner, libations, and dancing shoes. Bar on premises. May pre-order catering (see website). 

Venue: Long Beach Arena: 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802 

 

The music of one of the most influential and enduring rock bands in history comes to the Long Beach Arena (300 E. Ocean Ave.) on Saturday, February 3rd at 8PM. Doors open at 6:30PM for picnics in stadium seating or tables on the Arena floor. Tickets start at just $30. Fans can still purchase a 3-concert subscription for $124 that includes subscriber perks such as ticket exchanges and dining discounts. Purchase tickets or subscriptions at LongBeachSymphony.org or by calling 562-436-3203, ext. 1. 




