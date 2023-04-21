London Chamber Orchestra To Perform With Musicus Society in May

The renowned London Chamber Orchestra will perform on stage in Hong Kong with Musicus Society's Trey Lee and young musicians of Musicus Soloists Hong Kong. The concerts, titled Planting Music, will run from 12 to 14 May at Tai Kwun. It is the third concert and guided-tour program of the Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Stories, a three-year project that began in 2022 with funding support from The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust.

Musicus Society brings a host of fantastic international musicians together in Planting Music, and particularly looks forward to welcoming the LCO back to Hong Kong. The LCO, which last joined a Musicus program for Musicus Fest 2015, is the longest-standing professional chamber orchestra in the UK and recently celebrated its centenary. Notably, they performed at the Royal Wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Music Director and Principal Conductor Christopher Warren-Green and orchestra members will collaborate with Musicus young artists, and perform works ranging from the Baroque period to the 20th century, inviting audiences on a journey to appreciate the role played by trees in helping us make music.

Join them for a unique program blending excellent music and Chinese painting

This concert series takes inspiration from the beautiful surroundings of Tai Kwun, from its trees, the echo of which redounds through the wood of the beautiful instruments the musicians play, and which have stood the test of time and endured great adversity. For this series, Musicus has commissioned Chinese calligraphy artist and painter Chui Pui-chee to produce a new painting inspired by this very theme, showcasing his interpretation of classical ink art and which will be displayed exclusively at our concerts.

Musicus is also honored to host acclaimed violinist Bradley Creswick as concertmaster for these performances. Creswick recently stepped down after serving as leader of the Royal Northern Sinfonia (UK) since the 1980s, but he still maintains regular appearances around the country and internationally. Musicus is delighted to invite him to teach a masterclass on 13 May. Enrolment and audit details can be found here.

Ticketed Concert | $300

8:00pm, 13.5.2023 (Sat) | JC Cube, Tai Kwun

Mozart: Divertimento in D, K. 136, Salzburg Symphony No.1

Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in C minor, RV 401

Biber: Battalia à 10 in D, C61

Suk: Serenade in E-flat for Strings, Op. 6

Performers

Conductor: Christopher Warren-Green

Cello Soloist: Trey Lee

Concertmaster: Bradley Creswick

First Violin: Rosemary Warren-Green, Eunsley Park, Angela Chan, Fan Hiu-sing

Second Violin: Charles Sewart*, Georgina Leo, Jeremy Hao, Anthony Poon, Blues Zhang

Viola: Edward Vanderspar*, Mariam Ruetschi, Lee Yat, Annis Ma

Cellos: Cheng Yan-ho, Jia Nan

Double Bass: Dominic Law

Harpsichord: David Chung

*Principal

Duration of the concert is approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, including an intermission. Tickets are now available at URBTIX (www.urbtix.hk).

Free Concerts | JC Cube, Tai Kwun

8:00pm, 12.5.2022 (Fri)

Haydn: String Quartet in C, Op. 33, No. 3, Hob. III:39, The Bird

Performers

Violins: Angela Chan, Fan Hiu-sing

Viola: Edward Vanderspar

Cello: Jia Nan

2:30pm, 14.5.2023 (Sun)

C.P.E. Bach: Trio Sonata in C, Wq. 149, H. 573

Handel: Trio Sonata in C, HWV 403

Performers

Violin: Bradley Creswick, Fan Hiu-sing

Cello: Letty Poon

Harpsichord: David Chung

4:30pm, 14.5.2023 (Sun)

C.P.E. Bach: Trio Sonata in A, Wq. 146, H. 570

Performers

Violins: Bradley Creswick, Jeremy Hao

Cello: Letty Poon

Harpsichord: David Chung

Handel: Trio Sonata in G, Op. 5, No. 4, HWV 399

Performers

Violins: Bradley Creswick, Jeremy Hao

Viola: Edward Vanderspar

Cello: Letty Poon

Harpsichord: David Chung

Duration of each program is approximately 30 minutes, without intermission. Free tickets are now available at POPTICKET with the option to register for the post-concert Heritage Guided Tours in Cantonese held at 3:00pm and 5:00pm on 14 May. Limited seats available on a first-come-first-served basis.

About Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Stories

Funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust since 2019, Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Alive program has promoted music at heritage sites through special performances and outreach activities. The program also enhances the public's knowledge of Hong Kong's culture and history by presenting concerts that reflect their heritage settings, giving people an understanding of the layers of a global city - the relationship of a people with historical sites and the stories behind them. In addition to this, it also serves as a platform for international artists to collaborate with our own young talents, to bring their artistry to new heights. This program won the Star of Outstanding Award at the 2022 Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases on an international online sharing forum. The forum was organized by the World Heritage Institute of Training and Research-Asia and Pacific Region under the auspices of UNESCO.

Having met with a positive response from audiences and the community, Musicus is supported by funding from The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust in summer 2022 for another three years, with the project named as Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Stories. The new series invites composers and artists from other art forms to take part, presenting new perspectives on historical sites. The series also includes heritage guided tours, artist residencies and school tours designed to benefit concert audiences, students and the community at large.

About Tai Kwun

(www.taikwun.hk)

Tai Kwun is Hong Kong's Centre for Heritage and Arts - a cultural destination for inspiration, stimulation and enjoyment. Tai Kwun aspires to offer the best heritage and arts experiences, and to cultivate knowledge and appreciation of contemporary art, performing arts and history in the community. Tai Kwun invites all visitors on a journey of discovery that unites multiple genres of arts, heritage, culture and lifestyle in Hong Kong.

Here, visitors will discover the rich heritage of the site through the thematic exhibitions and immersive public programs that explore Hong Kong's history and culture, alongside a multitude of vibrant and inclusive contemporary art presentations and performing arts offerings all year round.

About Musicus Society

(www.musicussociety.org)

Musicus Society was founded by a group of music lovers in 2010 under the vision of renowned cellist Trey Lee, with a mission to promote cross-cultural collaboration of music internationally. Apart from the annual Musicus Fest, which provides a meeting point for artists from across the world, the Musicus Heritage Community Concert Series bring world-class artists to local heritage sites. Moreover, the Musicus Inspires! Educational program aims to nurture aspiring young musicians in Hong Kong, as well as cultivating students from all social backgrounds. Directed and initiated by renowned cellist Trey Lee, Musicus Soloists Hong Kong (MSHK) is comprised of some of Hong Kong's top next-generation artists who are based all over the world. They are focused on becoming a leading chamber ensemble representing Hong Kong internationally. Musicus Society is a registered charity and financially supported by the Art Development Matching Grants Scheme of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.