Leading Woman Organist Gail Archer to Play Fall 2024 Concert Tour

Concert organist Gail Archer is set to play a series of performances this fall across the United States.

Take a look at the performance schedule below!

Fall 2024 Performance Schedule (subject to change):

September 15 @ 4:00pm: Round Lake Auditorium, Round Lake, NY (Bach, Brahms, Schumann and more)

September 22 @ 3:00pm: University of Dubuque, Dubuque, IA (Bach, Brahms, Liszt, Boulanger, Tower, and more)

September 27 @ time TBD: Lewis and Clark College, Portland, OR (Mixed program with Ukrainian composers)

October 6 @ 2:00pm: A Bulgarian Program with Yasna Voices/Bulgarian Women’s Choir, St. Francis Xavier Church, New York City, NY (Bulgarian program)

October 13 @ 3:00pm: A Polish Program celebrating the 125th Anniversary of the Chopin Singing Society of Buffalo, AGO Chapter Buffalo, Buffalo, NY (Polish program)

October 15 @ 1:00pm: Pipes at 1, Trinity Church, Wall Street, New York City, NY (Early music program with Bach, Sweelinck, Schmidt, Scheidemann, and more)

October 26 @ 2:00pm: St. Catherine of Siena Church, Riverside, CT (program of women composers such as Tower, Larsen, Boulanger, and more)

November 3 @ 5:00pm: Trinity and St. Peter Episcopal Church, San Francisco, CA (program TBA)

November 10 @ 3:30pm: Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, La Crosse, WI (Concert for Peace with works by Ukrainian and Russian composers)

December 1 @ 7:00pm: Lessons and Carols Concert with Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, NY (program TBA)

December 7 @ 8:00pm: Holiday Choral Concert with Barnard-Columbia Chorus and Chamber Singers, St. Paul’s Chapel, Columbia University, New York City, NY (Dixit Domino by G.F. handle, Gloria by Francis Poulenc)

About Gail Archer

Gail Archer is an international concert organist, recording artist, choral conductor and lecturer who draws attention to composer anniversaries or musical themes with her annual recital series including Max Reger, The Muse’s Voice, An American Idyll, Liszt, Bach, Mendelssohn and Messiaen. Ms. Archer was the first American woman to play the complete works of Olivier Messiaen for the centennial of the composer’s birth in 2008; Time Out New York recognized the Messiaen cycle as “Best of 2008” of classical music and opera. Her recordings include her September, 2017 CD A Russian Journey, The Muse’s Voice, Franz Liszt: A Hungarian Rhapsody,Bach: The Transcendent Genius, An American Idyll, A Mystic In the Making (Meyer Media), and The Orpheus of Amsterdam: Sweelinck and his Pupils (CALA Records). Ms. Archer’s 2018 European tour took her to France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, the Slovak Republic, the Ukraine and Poland. She is the founder of Musforum, www.musforum.org an international network for women organists to promote and affirm their work. Ms. Archer is college organist at Vassar College, and director of the music program at Barnard College, Columbia University, where she conducts the Barnard-Columbia Chorus, and is a member of the faculty of the Harriman Institute, Columbia University. She serves as director of the artist and young organ artist recitals at historic Central Synagogue, New York City. GailArcher.com

