Las Vegas Philharmonic Announces Winners Of Young Artists' Concerto Competition

The Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) announces the winners of its annual Young Artists' Concerto Competition (YACC), which was held this spring through a digital format and sponsored in part by Cox Communications.

Twenty-nine student musicians from Las Vegas middle and high schools participated, competing in piano, wind, and string instruments.

Six students made it to the final round to compete a second time where judges selected a first and second place in addition to honorable mentions.

Stanly Zhang, pianist and incoming Junior at Coronado High School was awarded first place and will receive a $2000 scholarship toward his music education. Lourdes Pinney, violist and student at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, was awarded second place and will receive $1000 in scholarship funds. Honorable mentions went to Grace Wride (violin), Hansen Chang (oboe), Jack Kotchka-Smith (bass), and Shane Herbert (clarinet).

The Las Vegas Philharmonic's Concerto Competition recognizes emerging talent of Nevada's young musicians through masterclass style auditions and feedback. Young student musicians get the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of professional musicians, receive valuable feedback and earn prize money plus performance opportunities and experience with the Philharmonic. All prize money is generously provided by Cox Communications, a sponsor of the competition and the LVP's education programs.

"Congratulations to all twenty-nine young musicians who participated in this year's concerto competition," enthuses LVP Music Director Donato Cabrera. "Pianist Stanly Zhang, the winner of the competition, played the first movement of the Mendelssohn Piano Concerto with flair and assurance, and violist Lourdes Pinney, the runner-up, played the first movement of the Stamitz Viola Concerto with musicality and lyricism. I am looking forward to following their burgeoning careers with enthusiasm."

Cox's support of The Las Vegas Philharmonic is part of the Company's longstanding support of the arts - in particular, art education for youth - and is part of the Cox Hearts for Arts program. This marks the sixth year of Cox Communications' support of the competition.

