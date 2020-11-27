LSO Musicians, Composers, Dancers and Videographers Create Two Films To Celebrate London In Lockdown

Two films, inspired by the City of London in lockdown, have been released on Culture Mile's YouTube channel today. The films feature London Symphony Orchestra musicians Gareth Davies (flute) and Maxine Kwok (violin), premiering new music by composers Jasmine Kent Rodgman and Darren Bloom.

The films - called PLAY: Rising and PLAY: The Spell & The Promise- are directed by emerging filmmakers Antonia Luxem and Lexi Kiddo, featuring dancers Marie Astrid Mence, Salomé Pressac and Faye Stoeser.

Watch the films below!

Using the City in lockdown as inspiration, these films highlight the incredible creative energy of the Square Mile, which remains undiminished despite lockdown restrictions. This project provides a virtual platform for creative talent in the City of London to collaborate, giving an opportunity to emerging artists to work with LSO musicians.

Co-commissioned by Culture Mile and Brookfield Properties in partnership with the LSO, this project marks the latest development in the organisations' long-standing collaboration and demonstrates how organisations can work together to support freelance artistic talent during uncertain times. Culture Mile is the City of London's cultural district, stretching from Farringdon to Moorgate.

Filming took place during the second lockdown in November, with all involved adhering to strict social distancing guidelines in line with government advice.

Tim Jones, Culture Mile Manager, says, "Brookfield Properties is one of the most inspiring and committed organisations in the world in terms of its support for local culture. Together, we've been able to innovate and create delight at a really difficult time. Culture will play a key role in London's resurgence post COVID-19, and these striking films are a perfect example of how we can bring the City's cultural, creative and commercial strengths together as we begin to 'build back better'."

Kathryn McDowell, Managing Director, London Symphony Orchestra, "As support for musicians and creatives is vitally important, now more than ever, the LSO was keen to work together with Brookfield Properties and our close partners Culture Mile on this dynamic project. These two powerful and moving films are testament to the collaborative pulse of Culture Mile partnerships. The creative talent of the musicians, dancers, composers and film artists involved illustrates the versatility and resilience of the arts in the City at this time."

The PLAY films have been commissioned in anticipation of the PLAY Festival, which will take place in May 2021 in a specially designed pavilion at London Wall Place - bringing live music back to the City, with performances planned by musicians from the LSO and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. The festival was due to take place in 2020 but was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, Brookfield Properties were determined to continue their creative partnership with Culture Mile and the LSO, supporting them during the pandemic.

Karl Wambach, EVP Europe Brookfield Properties, says: "The City of London has always been a vibrant location with a rich history that fuses culture, business and people. Despite the pandemic, its energy remains, and we look forward to welcoming workers and visitors back to the Square Mile. Brookfield Properties is proud to collaborate with Culture Mile and the London Symphony Orchestra on this project - part of our longstanding commitment to working with cultural organisations in the City of London."

PLAY can also be enjoyed as part of a light festival hosted by Brookfield Properties, called IlluminoCity, by scanning QR codes featured on the trail of light installations at Citypoint and London Wall Place.

View More Classical Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You