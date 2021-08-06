Kurt Elling Releases Newest Single From SuperBlue “Endless Lawns”



Grammy winning vocalist Kurt Elling has released "Endless Lawns" the third single from his much talked about forthcoming album SuperBlue to be released October 8, 2021 via Edition Records.



"Endless Lawns," a re-imagined version of a tune that originally appeared on Elling's 2018 album 'The Questions,' carries a breathtaking Elling lyric, highlighted by a Judith Minty poem, that clarifies the song's ethereal beauty and is surrounded by a new rhythmic playground that shows off Elling's still-broadening vocal prowess. "We recorded this some years ago with Branford Marsalis," remembers Elling. "But I knew there was more in this composition for us to fool with, so I asked Charlie and the boys to give me a different groove here and they sure did come through.

Also announced are new U.S. shows at Chicago's Green Mill on August 20 and 21 and the - Greer Cabaret Theater in Pittsburgh October 26. Spread throughout the summer and fall, Elling's announced live dates will see him perform with a variety of musicians, both as headliner and guest. The full SuperBlue band tour will take place in October with additional dates to be announced in coming weeks.

The follow up to his 2020 Grammy winner Secrets Are the Best Stories, SuperBlue is a head-turning torrent of roisterous funk, indelible beats and all-too-current lyrics that boasts the talents of producer-guitarist Charlie Hunter and two stars of the hip-hop generation: drummer Corey Fonville and bassist-keyboardist DJ Harrison (both of the genre-hopping band Butcher Brown).

Elling has always been a master of grooves, ranging from bebop to pure pop and progressive jazz to neo-soul, but he's never filled an album with grooves quite like these. On SuperBlue, the grooves are generous and bountiful and the mix is phat and vibrant, creating springboards for some of the most vivid tracks of Elling's career. The arrangements extend the singer's already remarkable range and expand his role as a gifted storyteller, adept at both hipster humor and soul-shattering pathos.

SuperBlue, continues Elling's path of bold collaboration on a project guaranteed to gain new listeners and stretch the ears of his devoted admirers.

Kurt Elling on Tour:8/6 - Jas Café: St. Regis Hotel - Aspen, CO w/ Kurt Elling Quartet8/15 - San Jose Jazz Festival - San Jose, CA - w/ SuperBlue band, Charlie Hunter/Corey Fonville/DJ Harrison8/20-21 - The Green Mill - Chicago, IL w/ Kurt Elling Quartet9/4 - Detroit Jazz Festival - Detroit, MI w/ Dee Bridgewater and Allan Harris9/5 - John Coltrane Jazz Festival - High Point, NC w/ Kurt Elling Quartet10/3 - Jacksonville Jazz Festival - Jacksonville, FL - SuperBlue: feat. Charlie Hunter10/20 - City Winery - Boston, MA - SuperBlue: feat. Charlie Hunter & Nate Smith10/22-24 - Keystone Corner - Baltimore, MD - SuperBlue: feat. Charlie Hunter & Nate Smith10/26 - Greer Cabaret Theater - Pittsburgh, PA - SuperBlue: feat. Charlie Hunter & Nate Smith10/28 - City Winery - Atlanta, GA - SuperBlue: feat. Charlie Hunter & Nate Smith10/29 - City Winery - Nashville, TN - SuperBlue: feat. Charlie Hunter & Nate Smith10/30 - Germantown Perf. Arts Center - Germantown, TN - SuperBlue: feat. Charlie Hunter

