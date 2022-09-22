Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Joachim Horsley Launches Caribbean Nocturnes Album

Caribbean Nocturnes features guest artists from Europe, North and Latin America.

Register for Classical Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

Joachim Horsley Launches Caribbean Nocturnes Album

LA Café & Le Plan Recordings recently announced the release of Caribbean Nocturnes, the highly-anticipated second album from composer, multi-instrumentalist, and arranger Joachim Horsley. A fusion of Classical Music and Afro-Caribbean rhythms, Caribbean Nocturnes is an innovative, joyous and virtuosic celebration honoring centuries of great musical traditions.

Having recently created original scores for film and television shows HBOMax's Gordita Chronicles, Warner Bros. Batman: Soul of the Dragon and the hit Disney Channel show Big City Greens, Horsley continues to score his own story. "It's an alternate universe: one where Beethoven, Chopin and Mozart are channeling Havana more than Vienna," says Horsley. "To me, this is a way to meet old friends in a fresh context, giving our audiences a new take and a renewed appreciation for both the classical world and the caribbean cultures."

As an American with a life-long passion for Caribbean music, Horsley jumped at the opportunity to study Cuban Music in Havana in 2015 through Aldo Mazza's KOSA Cuban Workshop. This experience made a lasting impression on the classically-trained pianist and inspired him to create new music by taking the works of classical giants and combining them with traditional Afro-Cuban rhythms. In 2016, Beethoven In Havana, an arrangement of Beethoven's 7th symphony in a Cuban style, performed entirely by Horsley using the piano itself as a percussion instrument, became a viral sensation and gained international attention. The overwhelming response led Horsley to produce his debut album, Via Havana.

Following the success of Via Havana, Horsley was eager to dive deeper into exploring the fusion of the two genres and after three years of recording, Caribbean Nocturnes was born. To Horsley, the most important element of this project is the collaboration with the various Afro-Caribbean musicians. It is his hope that merging these two worlds opens minds, expands audiences and encourages exploration.

Caribbean Nocturnes features guest artists from Europe, North and Latin American including English violinist, Charlie Siem; Afro-Colombian percussionists, Orito Cantora and Jenn del Tambó, Miami's Nu Deco Ensemble with Jacomo Bairos conducting; Cuban bassist, Damian Nueva Cortez; Colombian guitarist and percussionist Pedro Barrios; French, Caribbean percussionist, Natasha Rogers; Haitian percussionist, Jeff Pierre; Martinican percussionists Thomas Bellon and Boris Reine-Adelaïde; Venezuelan percussionist Yonathan "Morocho" Gavidia, The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra from Los Angeles, California, and Trinidadian Classical Soprano, Jeanine De Bique singing an original Caribbean Aria written by Horsley based on the Haitian poem Testaman by Felix-Morrisseau Leroy.

Caribbean Nocturnes was released on September 2, 2022 across all digital platforms.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Conductor Donato Cabrera Announces 2022-23 SeasonConductor Donato Cabrera Announces 2022-23 Season
September 22, 2022

Conductor Donato Cabrera's 2022-2023 season marks his tenth with the California Symphony and ninth with the Las Vegas Philharmonic. In his role as Music Director for both orchestras, Cabrera pursues programming that emphasizes a personalized and integrated vision, highlighting diversity and celebrating the joy of experiencing live music together with others. 
Pianist Lucas Debargue Brings Solo Recital Debut to Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman StagePianist Lucas Debargue Brings Solo Recital Debut to Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage
September 22, 2022

Pianist Lucas Debargue, whose breakthrough performance at the Tchaikovsky International Competition in 2015 put him on the map, will make his solo recital debut at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 8pm, presented by Cherry Orchard Festival and Show One Productions.
Savannah VOICE Festival Announces 11th Season DatesSavannah VOICE Festival Announces 11th Season Dates
September 21, 2022

As the Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) brings its 10-year anniversary season to a close, the organization is excited to announce its return to the Hostess City for their eleventh annual Festival. The two-week festival will be held Aug. 6-20, 2023, at iconic various venues around Savannah.
New Streaming Platform, Symphony, Allows A Global Audience The Chance To Enjoy The World's Most Celebrated OrchestrasNew Streaming Platform, Symphony, Allows A Global Audience The Chance To Enjoy The World's Most Celebrated Orchestras
September 21, 2022

Symphony (symphony.live/en), the on-demand platform for classical music discovery, will launch on Saturday, September 24 with the first official episode of “Symphony Night Live,” featuring the season opening of the Concertgebouw Orchestra from Amsterdam. Subscribers get a front-row seat and a backstage pass for compelling stories behind the music and exclusive interviews with soloists and conductors.
Lansdowne Symphony Winds American Prize For Orchestral PerformanceLansdowne Symphony Winds American Prize For Orchestral Performance
September 21, 2022

The Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra, established in 1946 in suburban Philadelphia, was honored with a national award by The American Prize for its première recording released by New Focus Recordings of never-before-recorded compositions by American female composers, selected from the Fleisher Collection of the Philadelphia Free Library.