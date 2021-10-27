International Contemporary Ensemble to Perform Works By Nathan Davis, Phyllis Chen & More At Target Margin Theater

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7pm and Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7pm, the International Contemporary Ensemble will return to the Target Margin Theater in Sunset Park, Brooklyn to present two residency performances that feature the experimental work of Nathan Davis, Phyllis Chen, and Nicholas Houfek. The Ensemble will also share improvisations and other projects workshopped at Target Margin. Both performances are free and have in-person and livestream options.

The November 4 program includes Nathan Davis' new collaborative architectural installation, Planetary Home Improvement (full premiere in Prague in December 2021 with Christine Giorgio, Amelyn Ng, and Gabriel Vergara), which explores geologic time with ready-to-use building materials; and Phyllis Chen's Tone Grove, which translates Anni Albers' weaving patterns into custom-built drum sequences, creating sounds from hand-cranked music boxes, bamboo, rice, bowls, and hands. Physical, tactile experiences are central to these three works.

The November 5 program includes a showcase of Ensemble members' work with Nicholas Houfek's ColorSynth, featuring improvisations, compositions, and more synthesizers. The ColorSynth is a software interface built in Max/Msp that converts the musical pitch from an input into a specifically mapped color of light. It is a throwback to light organs of the early 20th century and looks forward to new options for today. Suzanne Farrin will be featured on ondes Martenot, an early electronic musical instrument played with a keyboard and a movable ring along a wire, creating "wavering" sounds similar to a theremin.

Event Information

TargetMargin@7: Nov 4

Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:00pm EDT

Target Margin Theater | 232 52nd St | Brooklyn, NY 11220

Tickets: Free with RSVP, in-person and livestream options

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/targetmargin7-nov-4-tickets-194760041527?aff=iceorg

Performance Details:

NATHAN DAVIS: Planetary Home Improvement

PHYLLIS CHEN: Tone Grove

International Contemporary Ensemble

Joshua Rubin, clarinet

Levy Lorenzo, percussion

Nathan Davis, percussion

Phyllis Chen, piano

Dan Lippel, guitar

Josh Modney, violin

Katinka Kleijn, cello

TargetMargin@7: Nov 5

Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:00pm EDT

Target Margin Theater | 232 52nd St | Brooklyn, NY 11220

Tickets: Free with RSVP, in-person and livestream options

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/targetmargin7-nov-5-tickets-194763812807?aff=iceorg

International Contemporary Ensemble

Suzanne Farrin, ondes Martenot

Gareth Flowers, trumpet

Levy Lorenzo, percussion

Nathan Davis, percussion

Dan Lippel, guitar

Josh Modney, violin

Katinka Kleijn, cello

Nicholas Houfek, ColorSynth