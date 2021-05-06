InsideOut Digital Announces Next Interactive Classical Music Livestream, PRODIGIOUS PRODIGIES

Park Avenue Chamber Symphony has announced its next interactive livestream, PRODIGIOUS PRODIGIES on Saturday, May 15th at 3PM.

Access tickets and more information are available here: https://bit.ly/PACSProdigiousProdigies.

The program features Bizet's Symphony in C and Mendelssohn's Overture to "A Midsummer Night's Dream" both written when the composers were 17! Also included is Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto performed by two brilliant prodigy soloists from the Kaufman Music Center-14 year-old Rebecca Beato and 16 year-old Olga Tytarenko.

This is an online event like no other. InsideOut Digital events bring together audience members from all over the United States and as far as Paris and Moscow, to experience a performance both as listeners and active participants.

Take a look at this video with highlights from one of the previous InsideOut Digital events:

"During this pandemic, where many orchestras are prohibited from having 'in-person' audiences, we are all looking for ways to recapture the thrill of live performances," says David Bernard, music director of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and InsideOut Concerts. "We bring just the right combination of digital technologies, interactive format, and live elements to our remote audience members so they not only experience the music making, but also feel they are in the room with us, interacting and shaping the event directly. Audience members attending these events remotely were moved to tears through the immersive and interactive experience we created," says Bernard.

Audience participants will be encouraged to interact with the conductor and the musicians through "audience avatars"-surrogate audience members who will field remove audience member observations, questions and comments throughout the event.

The event is scheduled for 3PM on Facebook Live (link here: https://bit.ly/PACSProdigiousProdigies) and is viewable on computers, phones, tablets and TVs. To watch the event on a TV, you can use a streaming device such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV. Click on this link for more instructions: https://www.facebook.com/help/276515126152168 and click here for more information about the Facebook Watch TV app (that app used on all streaming devices): https://www.facebook.com/help/1871313656439201?rdrhc.