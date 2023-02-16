Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Houston Chamber Choir Presents 2023 Gala Heart & Song On Sunday, March 26 At Petroleum Club Of Houston Downtown

The event is a celebration of the organization and a festive party for current supporters as well as an opportunity for new friends to experience what the Choir is about.

Feb. 16, 2023  

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents its 2023 gala entitled Heart & Song on Sunday, March 26 at the Petroleum Club of Houston. The event is a celebration of the organization and a festive party for current supporters, as well as an opportunity for new friends to experience what the Choir is about. Music will be a big part of the evening.

A VIP reception for special guests begins at 5:30 p.m., featuring a signature cocktail, with the general cocktail reception beginning at 6 p.m. Well-known Houston pianist, musician and long-time friend of the Choir, Marvin Gaspard, will be "tickling the ivories" during the reception. Dinner will be served later in the evening, with a program and entertainment featuring soloists from the Houston Chamber Choir. The ensemble will also perform a few group numbers. The night will include a live auction and a raise-the-paddle fundraising event.

The gala features a $100,000 challenge match from a generous donor. Every dollar raised at Heart & Song will be matched one-to-one, up to $100,000, so that patron donations will count double to support the Houston Chamber Choir and its 2023-24 season.

St. John Flynn, a writer, speaker, podcaster, arts and culture consultant and host of the Houston Chamber Choir's "Behind the Scenes" podcast for the weekly With One Accord program, is the evening's host. Guests always enjoy his dry wit and musical insight.

Tickets start at $300, and table sponsorships are $3,000 and up. An exclusive VIP reception will be held from 5:30 - 6 p.m. for major sponsors. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225499®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.houstonchamberchoir.org%2Fgala-2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 to purchase tickets.




