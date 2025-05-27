Honens Unveils 2025 Summer and Fall Season Featuring the Honens Festival and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Honens is inviting Calgary to experience the piano in all its brilliance through a dynamic season of programming. Highlights include the 2025 Honens International Piano Competition, the Honens Festival, the launch of Piano Project YYC-a new series of free community concerts-and The Honens Lab, a program offering masterclasses and seminars for emerging pianists. From summer through fall, Honens' 2025 offerings promote excellence in piano performance, celebrate outstanding musicianship, and inspire a lasting love of the piano.

"It's something truly special to bring music to Calgary in casual and inviting ways, beyond the formal Semifinals and Finals of the Competition," says Honens Artistic Director Jon Kimura Parker, who kicked off Piano Project YYC with two free lunchtime performances at Brookfield Properties locations on May 21 and 22. "In the lead-up to the Competition, our goal is to remove barriers for all Calgarians interested in discovering the piano. We're creating experiences outside the concert hall that are fresh, accessible, and inspiring for first-time listeners and lifelong piano lovers alike."

The 2025 Honens International Piano Competition returns to Calgary from October 15 to 24, bringing ten of the world's top emerging pianists for nearly two weeks of extraordinary music making. Held every three years, the Competition identifies artists who embody the philosophy of the Complete Artist, a pianist whose exceptional technical mastery is matched by imagination, communication, and a deep sense of cultural curiosity.

The Competition also features performances by 2018 Honens Prize Laureate Nicolas Namoradze and 2022 Honens Prize Laureate Illia Ovcharenko, alongside Bison Noir, an intimate late-night concert, with acclaimed pianist and Honens Mentor-in-Residence Sir Stephen Hough. Free public masterclasses with pianists Janina Fialkowska and Anne-Marie McDermott-members of the 2025 Second Jury-offer Canadian students and community members a rare behind-the-scenes look at world-class piano instruction.

The 2025 Honens Festival, September 5 to 7, offers a weekend of inspired programming, including a recital by Honens Artistic Director Jon Kimura Parker and Duo Karolina Miko?ajczyk & Iwo Jedynecki, family-friendly adaptive concerts, and the ever-popular Open Air at George Lane Memorial Park in High River.

Tickets for all Festival events and Competition passes are now available at honens.com. Single tickets for the Competition will be released on June 17, alongside the announcement of the selected ten Semifinalists.

Piano Project YYC-a series of free community performances in July, August, and September-brings the joy of live piano music to unexpected places across Calgary. From libraries and cafés to parks and plazas, including Heritage Park and CF Chinook Centre, these informal concerts transform everyday spaces into shared moments of cultural delight. All performances are free and open to the public (details below).

Running simultaneously with the Competition, The Honens Lab is an innovative program for emerging pianists, curated and led by 2018 Honens Prize Laureate Nicolas Namoradze. Six selected participants will receive personalized feedback in masterclasses and take part in seminars based on Honens' philosophy of the Complete Artist including performance psychology, mental training, practice optimization, and mindfulness. Applications open June 17 to pianists residing in Canada.

For up-to-date information, visit honens.com.

PIANO PROJECT YYC

Dmitry Nesterov and Family

Sunday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m.

Engineered Art Bandstand, Heritage Park | 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Free admission

Oscar

with Samantha Whelan Kotkas, Priscille Bukasa, and Chris Andrew

Sunday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m.

Engineered Art Bandstand, Heritage Park | 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Free admission

Students of Calgary

Friday, September 5 at 4:00 p.m.

Grand Court at CF Chinook Centre | 6455 Macleod Trail

Free admission

HONENS DAY AT THE NATIONAL MUSIC CENTRE

Saturday, September 6

Presented in partnership with the National Music Centre

Classical Adaptations with Duo Karolina Miko?ajczyk & Iwo Jedynecki

10:30 a.m.

Performance Hall, National Music Centre | 850 4 Street SE

Join Duo Karolina Miko?ajczyk & Iwo Jedynecki at the National Music Centre for a family-friendly concert that embraces neurodiversity and disability.

Classical Adaptations with Sies / Parsons Duo

2:30 p.m.

Performance Hall, National Music Centre | 850 4 Street SE

Join the Sies / Parsons Duo at the National Music Centre for a family-friendly concert that embraces neurodiversity and disability.

It Takes Three

with Jon Kimura Parker and Duo Karolina Miko?ajczyk & Iwo Jedynecki

7:00 p.m.

Performance Hall, National Music Centre | 850 4 Street SE

Highlighting this year's Festival is a collaborative recital by Honens Artistic Director Jon Kimura Parker and Duo Karolina Miko?ajczyk & Iwo Jedynecki, in a journey that moves from the elegance of Romantic salons to the rhythms of summer and the magic of Hollywood.

Open Air High River @ George Lane Memorial Park

Sunday 7 September at 2:30 p.m.

George Lane Memorial Park Gazebo | 343 Macleod Trail SW

Presented in partnership with High River Gift of Music

Wrap up the 2025 Honens Festival with the whole family with an afternoon in the beautiful George Lane Memorial Park! Free admission.

2025 Honens INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION

Neurorecital

with Nicolas Namoradze

Wednesday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Infinity Dome Theatre, TELUS Spark | 220 Saint George's Drive NE

What happens in your brain when you listen to music? Neurorecital rewires the concert experience, blending live piano performance, real-time brain visualization, and cutting-edge neuroscience. Pianist, composer, and 2018 Honens Prize Laureate Nicolas Namoradze-whose background in cognitive science brings a fresh perspective-invites you to find out.

Semifinals I

Thursday, October 16 at 1:00 p.m.

Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall, Rozsa Centre | 206 University Court NW

Be captivated as Semifinalists 1 and 2 share the full breadth of their artistry in solo recitals they've carefully crafted to reflect their unique musical voices.

Semifinals II

Thursday, October 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall, Rozsa Centre | 206 University Court NW

Be captivated as Semifinalists 3 and 4 share the full breadth of their artistry in solo recitals they've carefully crafted to reflect their unique musical voices.

Semifinals III

Friday, October 17 at 1:00 p.m.

Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall, Rozsa Centre | 206 University Court NW

Be captivated as Semifinalists 5 and 6 share the full breadth of their artistry in solo recitals they've carefully crafted to reflect their unique musical voices.

Semifinals IV

Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall, Rozsa Centre | 206 University Court NW

Be captivated as Semifinalists 7 and 8 share the full breadth of their artistry in solo recitals they've carefully crafted to reflect their unique musical voices.

Masterclass I

with Anne-Marie McDermott

Saturday, October 18 at 9:00 a.m.

Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall, Rozsa Centre | 206 University Court NW

Don't miss a rare opportunity to learn from internationally renowned pianist Anne-Marie McDermott as she shares expert musical insights and personalized feedback with emerging piano artists in an inspiring and educational setting. Free admission with registration.

Semifinals V

Saturday, October 18 at 1:00 p.m.

Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall, Rozsa Centre | 206 University Court NW

Be captivated as Semifinalists 9 and 10 share the full breadth of their artistry in solo recitals they've carefully crafted to reflect their unique musical voices.

Semifinals VI

Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall, Rozsa Centre | 206 University Court NW

Experience the evolving artistry of Semifinalists 1 and 2 as they perform recitals that weave solo brilliance with collaborative musical dialogue alongside cellist Rachel Mercer and include a newly commissioned work by Iranian-Canadian composer Iman Habibi.

Masterclass II

with Janina Fialkowska

Sunday, October 19 at 9:00 a.m.

Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall, Rozsa Centre | 206 University Court NW

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry of piano performance as revered Canadian pianist Janina Fialkowska coaches rising piano artists in a dynamic, interactive masterclass setting. Free admission with registration.

Semifinals VII

Sunday, October 19 at 1:00 p.m.

Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall, Rozsa Centre | 206 University Court NW

Experience the evolving artistry of Semifinalists 3 and 4 as they perform recitals that weave solo brilliance with collaborative musical dialogue alongside cellist Rachel Mercer, and include a newly commissioned work by Iranian-Canadian composer Iman Habibi.

Semifinals VIII

Sunday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall, Rozsa Centre | 206 University Court NW

Experience the evolving artistry of Semifinalists 5 and 6 as they perform recitals that weave solo brilliance with collaborative musical dialogue alongside cellist Rachel Mercer, and include a newly commissioned work by Iranian-Canadian composer Iman Habibi.

Semifinals IX

Monday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m.

Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall, Rozsa Centre | 206 University Court NW

Experience the evolving artistry of Semifinalists 7 and 8 as they perform recitals that weave solo brilliance with collaborative musical dialogue alongside cellist Rachel Mercer, and include a newly commissioned work by Iranian-Canadian composer Iman Habibi.

Semifinals X

Monday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall, Rozsa Centre | 206 University Court NW

Experience the evolving artistry of Semifinalists 9 and 10 as they perform recitals that weave solo brilliance with collaborative musical dialogue alongside cellist Rachel Mercer, and include a newly commissioned work by Iranian-Canadian composer Iman Habibi.

Honens Honours

Tuesday, October 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Calgary Petroleum Club | 319 5 Avenue SW

Honens Honours pays tribute to individuals and organizations whose dedication to the arts, like Esther Honens before them, have made an extraordinary contribution to cultural life and arts in Calgary. Join us for an elegant evening celebrating the generosity of Honens supporters in an inspiring tribute to the philanthropic spirit fueling Honens' vision for a love of the piano.

Curtain Call

Illia Ovcharenko in Recital

Wednesday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Heather Edwards Theatre, Contemporary Calgary | 701 11 Street SW

Witness a defining moment in the artistic journey of 2022 Honens Prize Laureate Illia Ovcharenko as he returns to the Honens stage for his farewell recital before he passes the torch to the 2025 Laureate.

Bison Noir: Música Callada

with Sir Stephen Hough

Wednesday, October 22 at 9:00 p.m.

The Grotto, Contemporary Calgary | 701 11 Street SW

Immerse yourself in the ethereal allure of Bison Noir as the legendary Sir Stephen Hough brings the evocative, intimate music of Frederic Mompou to life in this late-night performance blending artistry and atmosphere.

Oscar

Thursday, October 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Jack Singer Concert Hall, Werklund Centre (formerly known as Arts Commons) | 225 8 Avenue SE

A concert for school children, Oscar is a joyful, music-filled journey through the life and legacy of the legendary Canadian pianist Oscar Peterson-a 100th birthday celebration blending storytelling, history, and performance to inspire and delight.

Finals I

Thursday, October 23 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Jack Singer Concert Hall, Werklund Centre (formerly known as Arts Commons) | 225 8 Avenue SE

Discover the intimacy and intensity of chamber music at its finest as each of the three Finalists take the stage with the acclaimed Isidore String Quartet, winners of the 2022 Banff International String Quartet Competition, performing emotionally rich, dynamic piano quintets revealing their depth as collaborative artists.

Finals II & Awards Show

Friday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Jack Singer Concert Hall, Werklund Centre (formerly known as Arts Commons) | 225 8 Avenue SE

Feel the thrill as the three Finalists perform dazzling concertos of their choice with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Elias Grandy. The evening's excitement continues with the unforgettable announcement of the 2025 Honens Laureates.

THE HONENS LAB

The Honens Lab is an immersive and innovative program for emerging pianists aged 14 to 24, curated and led by 2018 Honens Prize Laureate and 2025 First Jury member Nicolas Namoradze.

Six selected participants from Canada perform in two public masterclasses by internationally celebrated pianists and members of the 2025 Second Jury Anne-Marie McDermott and Janina Fialkowska, and two private masterclasses with Namoradze himself.

In addition, participants engage in three dynamic seminars that explore essential but often overlooked aspects of musical training. Topics include performance psychology, mental training, practice optimization, and mindfulness, offering a holistic approach designed to strengthen both the artistic and mental toolkit of every pianist.

To round out their learning, participants will also attend three Competition Semifinal performances, followed by guided, in-depth conversations to reflect on performances, explore the qualities that define a Complete Artist, and sharpen their critical listening.

Applications open June 17.

About Honens

Honens, home of Canada's international piano competition, fosters the art of piano performance, identifies and supports outstanding young artists, and sparks and enhances appreciation and understanding of the piano and piano music.

Esther Honens created a legacy of musical excellence to be enjoyed for generations. In 1991, Mrs. Honens gave $5 million to endow an international piano competition in her hometown of Calgary, Canada. Today, the triennial Honens International Piano Competition is considered one of the world's most prestigious events of its kind. Honens prepares its Laureates, who embody the philosophy of the Complete Artist, for professional careers in music, through a comprehensive and customizable three-year artistic development and career accelerator program which creates opportunities for exposure and holistic growth.

Community events and initiatives, along with the annual Honens Festival, are intended to share Mrs. Honens' love of world-renowned music, and provide every Calgarian access to barrier free, enriching musical experiences. Her generosity, vision, and love of music continue to touch the lives of musicians and music-lovers at home and around the world.

Honens Legacy Partners support the ongoing growth and development of Esther Honens' vision by securing the organization's future. The Legacy Partners Endowment Fund enables Honens to provide wide-reaching programming through its annual festival and other enriching community education and outreach initiatives.

