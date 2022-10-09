Hershey Symphony Welcomes Met Opera Baritone Brandon Cedel Back to Hometown This Month

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra will welcome home Hershey native and Metropolitan Opera singer Brandon Cedel with a performance at Fall Classics, Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre.

Cedel, a graduate of Hershey High School, now appears in celebrated opera houses in Europe and the United States. He will perform famous pieces for baritones from Rossini's Barber of Seville, Bellini's La Sonnambula (The Sleepwalker), and Mozart's Don Giovanni and The Marriage of Figaro.

"For opera lovers, these are among the greatest hits," said Hershey Symphony Orchestra Maestra Dr. Sandra Dackow. "For those new to opera, be warned that these arias sung by a great voice such as Mr. Cedel, will make you an instant fan of opera," she added.

Bass-baritone Brandon Cedel, a recent graduate of the Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, is currently an Ensemble member of Oper Frankfurt. His roles with the company in the 2018-2019 season include the Speaker in Die Zauberflöte, Angelotti in Tosca, Brander in La Damna­tion de Faust, Giovanni in Il Corsaro and the Messenger in Oedipus Rex.

The performance will also include Brahms' Academic Festival Overture and Beethoven's Symphony no. 6, Pastoral, featured in both the original and updated versions of Disney's feature-length animated classic film Fantasia.

Tickets range from $20-$29 with discounts available for seniors and students. A special $10 student balcony ticket will be available at the door the night of the concert (cash only, please). For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit HersheySymphony.org.