Henry Diltz And Mick Rock Appear to In Conversation

After the wild success of its previous sold-out tours, Morrison Hotel Gallery is announcing the return of its popular Behind the Lens series, this time featuring celebrated music photographers Henry Diltz and Mick Rock, at the Concert Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $40, $45 and $50 (plus applicable fees) and will be available through Ticketfly at 877.987.6487, https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1849708?utm_medium=bks starting on Friday, April 19 at 10 AM.



The live show will feature Diltz and Rock discussing the stories behind some of the most iconic still and moving images they've captured throughout their distinguished careers - during which they witnessed and documented some of the most monumental moments in music history. Their recollections of these moments promise to give the public an entirely new perspective on images that have grown to be part of the rock music psyche. As with the previous Behind the Lens tours, the 2019 tour will be produced by Morrison Hotel Gallery co-founder Peter Blachley.



"The tour concept will feature a live presentation of still and moving images along with the stories told by each photographer," said Blachley. "These people were witnesses to music history and they possessed the talent to uniquely document the music from the audience, backstage, and on the road. Many of these stories will contain surprise, humor and reality. But most of all, they are authentic and honest recollections of music history backed up by the stunning visuals we all know and many we have never seen."



The official photographer for Woodstock, Henry Diltz captured vital on-stage and behind-the-scenes moments at the greatest music festival of all time. Among Diltz's images are festival promoter Michael Lang working to set up ahead of the legendary event, the growing crowds of long-haired, drum-beating, love-making festival attendees, and performances by musical luminaries Jimi Hendrix, Richie Havens, Joan Baez, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and others.



Known as "The Man Who Shot the 70s," famed photographer Mick Rock has captured iconic images of the likes of David Bowie, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, the Sex Pistols, the Ramones, Blondie, and more recently, Snoop Dogg, Lenny Kravitz, The Black Keys, the Flaming Lips, Pharrell, Kings of Leon, and more.



About Morrison Hotel Gallery

MHG is the world's leading brand in fine art music photography representing over 125 of the world's finest music photographers and their archives. Their vast catalog of photography encompasses jazz, blues, and rock imagery spanning several generations through to today's contemporary music artists and now includes iconic photographs in the world of celebrity and sports as well. MHG has a robust online presence, featuring over 100,000 images searchable by photographer, music artist, band or concert. www.morrisonhotelgallery.com





