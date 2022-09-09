Harry Bicket Steps in For Bernard Labadie Leading The Orchestra Of St. Luke's

Carnegie Hall has announced that conductor Harry Bicket has agreed to step in for Bernard Labadie, leading the Orchestra of St. Luke's on Thursday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m. Mr. Labadie has withdrawn from this performance due to planned recovery from surgery. Additionally, soprano Elena Villalón will replace previously announced Lauren Snouffer for this concert.

In the kick-off to their 2022-2023 season at Carnegie Hall, the Orchestra of St. Luke's performs an all-Felix Mendelssohn program including the Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Benjamin Grosvenor, and A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 61 (complete incidental music) with Ms. Villalón, mezzo-soprano Cecelia Hall, and narration by David Hyde Pierce. Mr. Labadie and OSL return in the new year for two additional performances this season on Thursday, February 9 and Thursday, April 13.



An internationally acclaimed opera and concert conductor, especially noted for his interpretation of baroque and classical repertoire, Mr. Bicket returns to Carnegie Hall later this season with The English Concert, presenting Handel's oratorio Solomon on Sunday, March 12, featuring Swedish mezzo-soprano Ann Hallenberg in the title role, joined by sopranos Christina Gansch (Solomon's Queen) and Elena Villalón (Queen of Sheba)