Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Harry Bicket Steps in For Bernard Labadie Leading The Orchestra Of St. Luke's

The performance is on Thursday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Classical Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  
Harry Bicket Steps in For Bernard Labadie Leading The Orchestra Of St. Luke's

Carnegie Hall has announced that conductor Harry Bicket has agreed to step in for Bernard Labadie, leading the Orchestra of St. Luke's on Thursday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m. Mr. Labadie has withdrawn from this performance due to planned recovery from surgery. Additionally, soprano Elena Villalón will replace previously announced Lauren Snouffer for this concert.

In the kick-off to their 2022-2023 season at Carnegie Hall, the Orchestra of St. Luke's performs an all-Felix Mendelssohn program including the Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Benjamin Grosvenor, and A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 61 (complete incidental music) with Ms. Villalón, mezzo-soprano Cecelia Hall, and narration by David Hyde Pierce. Mr. Labadie and OSL return in the new year for two additional performances this season on Thursday, February 9 and Thursday, April 13.

An internationally acclaimed opera and concert conductor, especially noted for his interpretation of baroque and classical repertoire, Mr. Bicket returns to Carnegie Hall later this season with The English Concert, presenting Handel's oratorio Solomon on Sunday, March 12, featuring Swedish mezzo-soprano Ann Hallenberg in the title role, joined by sopranos Christina Gansch (Solomon's Queen) and Elena Villalón (Queen of Sheba)


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Cellist Seth Parker Woods Announces 2022-2023 International Season HighlightsCellist Seth Parker Woods Announces 2022-2023 International Season Highlights
September 9, 2022

Cellist Seth Parker Woods announces his 2022-2023 season. Woods has established his reputation as a versatile artist and innovator across multiple genres. His projects delve deep into our cultural fabric, reimagining traditional works and commissioning new ones to propel classical music into the future.  
The Center at West Park Presents Premiere Of THE NIGHT THAT YOU STOPPED ACTING/LA NOCHE QUE DEJASTE DE ACTUARThe Center at West Park Presents Premiere Of THE NIGHT THAT YOU STOPPED ACTING/LA NOCHE QUE DEJASTE DE ACTUAR
September 8, 2022

The Center at West Park presents the world premiere by Anabella Lenzu's The night that you stopped acting/La noche que dejaste de actuar, on its UNIQUE performance series, October 13, 14, 15, at the historic West Park Presbyterian Church at 165 West 86th Street, NYC. 
Rite Of Summer Music Festival Presents Sybarite5 & Sage Lacapa, September 10Rite Of Summer Music Festival Presents Sybarite5 & Sage Lacapa, September 10
September 8, 2022

Rite of Summer Music Festival presents its season finale concerts featuring Sybarite5 on Saturday, September 10th at 1pm and 3pm. The program is titled The Revolve Tour.
Miller Theatre's Jazz Series Opens With Luciana Souza & Vince Mendoza's Big Band Celebration Of Brazilian JazzMiller Theatre's Jazz Series Opens With Luciana Souza & Vince Mendoza's Big Band Celebration Of Brazilian Jazz
September 8, 2022

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts kicks off its 2022-23 Jazz series with Luciana Souza & Vince Mendoza, Storytellers with All-Star Big Band.
POPS FOR CHAMPAGNE Celebrates 40th Anniversary And Reveals Renovations To Speakeasy, WatershedPOPS FOR CHAMPAGNE Celebrates 40th Anniversary And Reveals Renovations To Speakeasy, Watershed
September 8, 2022

The nation's most acclaimed champagne bar, Pops for Champagne, 601 N State St., is honoring its 40th Anniversary in Chicago this September 2022.