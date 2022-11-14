Hamburg Philharmonic State Orchestra Will Make Carnegie Hall Debut in April 2023

Dorn Music will present American conductor Kent Nagano with the Hamburg Philharmonic State Orchestra, renowned cellist Jan Vogler, and a choir composed of young singers coming together for the first time internationally in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30.

For the orchestra's first return to the US in over 50 years, and their Carnegie Hall debut, General Music Director Kent Nagano will lead the orchestra in a program including Brahms' Schicksalslied for choir and orchestra, Beethoven's Symphony No. 8, and the world premiere of An einem klaren Tag - On a Clear Day a new work by American composer Sean Shepherd with texts from a cycle of poems by Ulla Hahn, for cello, choirs, and orchestra commissioned by the Hamburg Philharmonic State Orchestra and the Dresden Music Festival.

This international group of young singers (ages 11-27) will be composed of members of the Alsterspatzen Hamburg (the children's choir of the Hamburg State Opera), the Audi Jugendchorakademie, soloists of the Dresden Kreuzchor, The Young ClassX Ensemble, and the Young New Yorkers' Chorus. They will spend the week in New York rehearsing and making music together, culminating in the performance and world premiere.

Kent Nagano, General Music Director of the Hamburg Philharmonic State Orchestra, says:

"This program is our response to a precarious and divisive moment in our shared journey. The Hamburg Philharmonic State Orchestra and I are deeply inspired by the opportunity to share our tradition with New Yorkers for the first time at Carnegie Hall. Featuring the voices of youth spanning the Atlantic coastlines to express the urgency and unlimited imagination, embracing a united future. Unfettered by our human faults and cycles of history, the sovereign, ironic Beethoven 8th Symphony is paired with Brahms' Schicksalslied, wrestling with the fate of 'poor suffering mortals' and is followed by the world premiere of Sean Shepherd's An einem klaren Tag - On a Clear Day, setting the iconic poetry of Ulla Hahn, in a work that bridges the old and new worlds, demanding our next generations be heard above today's cacophony."

Jan Vogler, soloist, renowned cellist and Intendant of the Dresden Music Festival, says: "What a joy to share the stage with young singers from Germany and America. This concert is bringing together so many important elements: a new piece will be born-in presence of great works by Brahms and Beethoven. And a bridge is built through music, between generations, countries and the cities of Hamburg, New York, and Dresden."

Tanja Dorn, President and CEO of presenter Dorn Music says: "I am elated that Dorn Music will present the Carnegie Hall debut of the Hamburg Philharmonic State Orchestra with their general music director Kent Nagano and of course with the fantastic cellist Jan Vogler. This concert is bound to create long-lasting ties between all of the musicians on stage, young and old. We are bringing together choirs from all over the world, and uniting New York City, Hamburg, and Dresden in cultural exchange and a display of the human interconnectedness that has always been at the heart of music making."

Georges Delnon, Artistic Director of the Hamburg Philharmonic State Orchestra says: "We are happy and grateful to be able to bring our Philharmonic State Orchestra for the first time to Carnegie Hall during our 195th season. As ambassadors of Hamburg's rich musical heritage, our credo is: Innovation is our tradition."