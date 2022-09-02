Grand Teton Music Festival's 61st Season Breaks Records With Over 20,000 Audience Members

Grand Teton Music Festival's 61st Season, which boasted record-breaking attendance this season with an audience of over 20,000 people both in-person and online, marked a monumental season. Over 5,500 people attended GTMF's community outreach events and the Donald Runnicles Musical Arts Scholarship Competition Finals.

"It was positively celebratory to expand GTMF's summer season to eight weeks this year," says Executive Director Emma Kail. "From our semi-staged production of La bohème to outdoor and indoor concerts, expanded community engagement programs and our introduction of the Sunday Piano Recital series, I am deeply proud of the Festival's ability to expand to new heights this summer."

This summer, GTMF performed 16 Festival Orchestra concerts, two outdoor concerts at the Center for the Arts, seven chamber music concerts, four Gateway Series concerts, 17 public On the Road concerts, two livestreamed performances, seven Musical Adventures workshops for young children and their families, three matinee piano recitals, and seven open rehearsals. Additionally, the Live from the GTMF program was carried by over 90 radio stations across the country. The 13-episode series is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

For those who missed the 61st season or want to revisit it, a highlights program will be broadcast on WyomingPBS on Friday, November 18. Details can be found at wyomingpbs.org.

As GTMF closes the summer season, the Festival looks forward to its year-round programming and announces that single tickets are now on sale for the Festival's Chamber Music Concerts and The Metropolitan Opera Live in HD broadcasts. Full season details can be found below. Please visit gtmf.org for details and updates.

2022-23 YEAR-ROUND LIVE CONCERT DETAILS



Sunday, October 9, 2022 I 6 PM MT; $35-$50 ($5 for children/students)

Walk Festival Hall (3330 W. Cody Lane; Teton Village, WY 83025)

Susanna Phillips, soprano

Paul Neubauer, viola

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

The stellar artists that comprise the SPA Trio explore music for piano, viola and voice composed by Gounod, Schumann, Rachmaninoff and more.



Presented by Jackson Hole Jewelry Co.

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 I 7 PM MT; $50-$100 ($25-$50 for children/students)

Center for the Arts (240 S Glenwood St, Jackson, WY 83001)

"The world's most famous brass group," the Canadian Brass will perform holiday and classical favorites, plus a mix of music from the Renaissance to Ragtime, Dixieland, Latin, Jazz, Broadway and more.

SPA Trio and Canadian Brass concerts are supported in part by the Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board.



Friday, January 27, 2023 I 7 PM MT; $35-$50 ($5 for children/students)

Center for the Arts (240 S Glenwood St, Jackson, WY 83001)

Praised for their "panache" by The New York Times, the Harlem Quartet is recognized for their expansive repertoire and artistic partnerships with classical and jazz musicians. Pianist Michael Stephen Brown joins the quartet for this diverse program, including works by Guido Lopez-Gavilán, Amy Beach, Mendelssohn and more.

THE METROPOLITAN OPERA: LIVE IN HD SERIES DETAILS



Sunday, January 22, 2023 I 3 PM MT; $25 ($5 for children/students)

Center for the Arts (240 S Glenwood St, Jackson, WY 83001)

Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the courtesan Violetta in Michael Mayer's production of Verdi's beloved tragedy. Tenor Stephen Costello is Alfredo, with baritone Luca Salsi as his father. Maestro Daniele Callegari conducts.



Sunday, March 5 I 3 PM MT; $25 ($5 for children/students)

Center for the Arts (240 S Glenwood St, Jackson, WY 83001)

This world premiere production is adapted from Michael Cunningham's acclaimed novel. In her return to the Met, soprano Renée Fleming joins soprano Kelli O'Hara and mezzo- soprano Joyce DiDonato.



Sunday, June 11 I 3 PM MT; $25 ($5 for children/students)

Center for the Arts (240 S Glenwood St, Jackson, WY 83001)

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts this new production of Mozart's Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute). Simon McBurney incorporates projections, sound effects and acrobatics. Cast includes soprano Erin Morley and tenor Lawrence Brownlee.

This series is supported in part by Center for the Arts.

About the Grand Teton Music Festival



Over eight weeks each summer, Grand Teton Music Festival unites over 200 celebrated orchestral musicians led by Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles. These musicians represent over 90 orchestras and nearly 65 institutions of higher learning in North America and Europe. In addition to orchestral concerts on Friday and Saturday nights, the summer season also features visiting guest artists and chamber music on weekdays.



Grand Teton Music Festival is one of America's leading summer classical music festivals. Recognized by The New York Times as one of the top 10 music festivals in the U.S. and chosen by BBC Music Magazine as their 2020 "Festival Choice," it is the most prominent arts organization in the state of Wyoming and a national treasure. As the single largest performing arts presenter in Jackson Hole, Wyoming with nearly 100 annual events, GTMF presents yearlong programming that includes community concerts and education programs for Teton County students.



GTMF is a 4-star charity as rated by Charity Navigator and has a Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. For more information, visit gtmf.org.