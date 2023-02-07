Grand Teton Music Festival Announces 2023 Season Featuring Violinist James Ehnes, Soprano Julia Bullock & More

Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles leads Festival Orchestra in an eight-week season

Esteemed guest artists include violinist James Ehnes; pianists Yefim Bronfman and Marc-André Hamelin; cellist Alisa Weilerstein; mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor; soprano Julia Bullock; and mandolinist/vocalist Chris Thile

After a successful introduction last year, Festival continues its opera initiative with Puccini's Madame Butterfly and Sunday Matinee Piano Recital series with pianists Michelle Cann, George Li, and Clayton Stephenson

The Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) is delighted to announce its 62nd season with eight weeks of performances under the leadership of Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles. The 2023 summer season features robust orchestral and chamber music performances, Gateway series concerts, special events, the continuation of GTMF's opera initiative and Sunday Matinee Piano Recitals, and events for the community including GTMF On the Road performances. Festival-favorite violinist James Ehnes (June 30, July 1) kicks off the Festival Orchestra series at Walk Festival Hall with Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1. Other repertoire highlights of the season include Strauss' epic Ein Heldenleben featuring GTMF Concertmaster Madeline Adkins (July 28, 29), Mozart's Bassoon Concerto with GTMF principal bassoonist Sue Heineman (July 7, 8), and the world-premiere of Kareem Roustom's The Clustered Vine (August 11, 12). Renowned guest artists include pianists Yefim Bronfman (August 11, 12) and Marc-André Hamelin (August 4, 5); cellist Alisa Weilerstein (July 14, 15); mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor (August 11, 12); and soprano Julia Bullock (July 21, 22). Guest conductor Stéphane Denève (August 4, 5) returns and conductors Jader Bignamini (July 14, 15) and Christian Reif (July 21, 22) make their festival debuts.

Continuing its new multi-year opera initiative, the Festival Orchestra series culminates in a semi-staged production of Puccini's breathtaking and poignant Madame Butterfly (August 18, 19), featuring seven world-class opera soloists: Ana María Martínez, Megan Marino, Joshua Guerrero, Thomas Lehman, Rodell Rosel, William Guanbo Su, and Sara Duchovnay. Special events include an evening with six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald (August 6) and a performance by the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (July 24) with violinist Gil Shaham, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis.

Sir Donald Runnicles says, "GTMF 2023! The thrill-to work again over eight weeks with the brilliant musicians of our orchestra, to build on the many years of music making together, to welcome back returning soloists integral to our festival family and to introduce artists making their GTMF debuts-that is a thrill that simply never wanes in intensity. And then of course, there is the thrill of presenting another opera in concert, Madame Butterfly, a worthy sequel to our wildly successful La bohème last season. The most beautiful music, performed and cherished in one of the most beautiful places in America."

The ever-popular outdoor events at Center for the Arts Park return this summer with the Patriotic Pops concert (July 4) featuring Broadway stars Nikki Renée Daniels and Jeff Kready, plus a Free Family Concert (July 3) conducted by GTMF Resident Conductor Jerry Hou and hosted by GTMF education curator Meaghan Heinrich. The diverse Gateway Series returns with jazz vocalist Dee Daniels (July 13), the Mambo Kings with Camille Zamora (July 27), Celebration: The Music of Motown (August 3), and mandolinist/vocalist Chris Thile (August 10).

The Sunday Matinee Piano Recitals return for its second season showcasing accomplished pianists Michelle Cann (July 9), 2022 Cliburn Competition finalist Clayton Stephenson (July 16), and Avery Fisher Career Grant-winner George Li (July 30). In addition, GTMF Festival Orchestra musicians are featured in an eclectic six-concert chamber music series on Wednesday evenings.

"There is truly something for everyone this summer," says GTMF Executive Director Emma Kail. "We greatly look forward to welcoming audiences back for our summer events including our beloved Patriotic Pops Concert, orchestral performances, Gateway Series performances, Sunday matinee showcases, opera offerings, chamber music, and a broad array of community engagement programs."

Subscriptions are now on sale and single tickets go on sale April 4. Programs, dates and guest artists are subject to change. The Fritz Box Office at Walk Festival Hall opens on June 26. For further information about purchasing tickets, please visit gtmf.org or call 307-733-1128.

In anticipation for the summer season, listeners can now tune into the sixth season of Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival - GTMF's national radio broadcast series co-hosted by Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles and Jeff Counts, General Manager of the Festival - just released to radio stations this month. Thirteen one-hour programs comprise this season of Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival, which celebrates the Festival's 2022 season. Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival is a production of Classic Digital Syndications. Select past seasons are also available to listen to on GTMF's SoundCloud and as a podcast through Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon and TuneIn. To learn more about where to listen to Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival, please visit gtmf.org/radio.

2023 SUMMER SEASON DETAILS

Events will be held at the Walk Festival Hall in Teton Village unless otherwise noted.

Outdoor Concerts

Free Family Concert

Monday, July 3 at 4:30 PM

Center for the Arts Park (Downtown Jackson)

Jerry Hou, conductor

Meaghan Heinrich, host

This admission-free evening of music outdoors is fun for the whole family. This event is free, but ticketed.

Patriotic Pops

Tuesday, July 4 at 7 PM

Center for the Arts Park (Downtown Jackson)

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Nikki Renée Daniels and Jeff Kready, vocalists

A beloved GTMF tradition, Patriotic Pops pairs fireworks and pops music for an Independence Day to remember. Lawn seats are free, and reserved seats are available for purchase.

Festival Orchestra Concerts

Opening Weekend: Beethoven, Bruch & Mendelssohn

Friday, June 30 at 7 PM | Saturday, July 1 at 6 PM

Note: Friday night concerts have been moved from 8 PM to 7 PM

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

James Ehnes, violin

Beethoven: Egmont Overture

Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3

Mozart & Shostakovich

Friday, July 7 at 7 PM | Saturday, July 8 at 6 PM

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Sue Heineman, bassoon

Mozart: Symphony No. 25

Mozart: Bassoon Concerto

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

All-American Celebration

Friday, July 14 at 7 PM | Saturday, July 15 at 6 PM

Jader Bignamini, conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Carlos Simon: Fate Now Conquers

Barber: Cello Concerto

Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Gershwin: Porgy & Bess: A Symphonic Picture

Summer Nights & Schumann

Friday, July 21 at 7 PM | Saturday, July 22 at 6 PM

Christian Reif, conductor

Julia Bullock, soprano

Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade

Berlioz: Les nuits d'été

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1

A Hero's Life

Friday, July 28 at 7 PM | Saturday, July 29 at 6 PM

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Webern: Im Sommerwind

Haydn: Symphony No. 101

Strauss: Ein Heldenleben

Ravel & Prokofiev

Friday, August 4 at 7 PM | Saturday, August 5 at 6 PM

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Marc-André Hamelin, piano

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral

Ravel: Concerto for the Left Hand

Prokofiev: Suite from Romeo and Juliet

Brahms & A World Premiere

Friday, August 11 at 7 PM | Saturday, August 12 at 6 PM

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Weber: Der Freischütz Overture

Kareem Roustom: The Clustered Vine (world premiere)

Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1

Madame Butterfly in Concert

Friday, August 18 at 7 PM | Saturday, August 19 at 6 PM

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Ana María Martínez, Cio-Cio-San

Megan Marino, Suzuki

Joshua Guerrero, Pinkerton

Thomas Lehman, Sharpless

Rodell Rosel, Goro

William Guanbo Su, Bonze

Sara Duchovnay, Kate

David Lefkowich, director

A semi-staged production of Madame Butterfly, a breathtaking and poignant opera by Puccini.

Sunday Matinee Piano Recitals

Sunday, July 9 at 3 PM

Michelle Cann, piano (GTMF debut)

Sunday, July 16 at 3 PM

Clayton Stephenson, piano (GTMF debut)

Sunday, July 30 at 3 PM

George Li, piano (GTMF debut)

Gateway Series

Thursday, July 13 at 8 PM

Legends of Swing with jazz vocalist Dee Daniels and big band

Thursday, July 27 at 8 PM

Mambo Kings with Camille Zamora

Thursday, August 3 at 8 PM

Celebration: The Music of Motown

Thursday, August 10 at 8 PM

An Evening with Chris Thile

Chamber Music

Wednesday, July 5 at 7 PM

Wednesday, July 12 at 7 PM

Wednesday, July 19 at 7 PM

Wednesday, July 26 at 7 PM

Wednesday, August 2 at 7 PM

Wednesday, August 9 at 7 PM

Featuring a small ensemble of players, these programs showcase core classical repertoire and a few surprises, performed by members of GTMF's world-class Festival Orchestra.

Special Events

Sunday, August 6 at 6 PM

Audra McDonald: One Night Only

A special evening to support GTMF, featuring Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony Award-winning Broadway icon Audra McDonald with the Festival Orchestra, conducted by Andy Einhorn. Enjoy Broadway favorites by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, George Gershwin and more, along with songs from her latest album, Sing Happy.

National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA)

Monday, July 24 at 7 PM

Sir Andrew Davis, conductor

Gil Shaham, violin

Valerie Coleman: New Work for NYO-USA's 10th anniversary

Barber: Violin Concerto

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique

About the Grand Teton Music Festival



Over eight weeks each summer, Grand Teton Music Festival unites over 220 celebrated orchestral musicians led by Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles. These musicians represent over 90 orchestras and nearly 65 institutions of higher learning in North America and Europe. In addition to orchestral concerts on Friday and Saturday nights, the summer season also features visiting guest artists and chamber music on weekdays.

Grand Teton Music Festival is one of America's leading summer classical music festivals. Recognized by The New York Times as one of the top 10 music festivals in the U.S. and chosen by BBC Music Magazine as their 2020 "Festival Choice," it is the most prominent arts organization in the state of Wyoming and a national treasure. As the single largest performing arts presenter in Jackson Hole, Wyoming with nearly 100 annual events, GTMF presents yearlong programming that includes community concerts and education programs for Teton County students.

GTMF is a 4-star charity as rated by Charity Navigator and has a Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. For more information, visit gtmf.org.