Chiaroscuro Quartet Welcomes Violinist Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux

Chiaroscuro Quartet has announced that French violinist Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux has joined the award-winning ensemble. Charlotte will perform alongside violinist Alina Ibragimova, violist Emilie Hörnlund, and cellist Claire Thirion, replacing Pablo Hernán Benedí, who has been a member of the quartet since 2010.

Chiaroscuro Quartet commented: »We are hugely looking forward to our new adventures with Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux. She is an exceptional musician who brings light, vigour, and tremendous creativity to everything she touches. We are also incredibly grateful to Pablo Hernán Benedí for the many wonderful years we spent together - without him, the quartet wouldn't be where it is today. We wish him all joy and success in his further endeavours.«

Born in France, Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux won both the Young Classical Artists Trust Grand Prize and Concert Guild International Competition in 2021 and was named a Rising Star by Classic FM in 2022. Recent engagements include her debuts with the City of Birmingham and Bournemouth Symphony Orchestras, as well as appearances at Wigmore Hall, BBC Proms with the 12 Ensemble, Gstaad Menuhin Festival and Australian Chamber Music Festival.

Hailed as a »trailblazer for the authentic performance of chamber music« (Gramophone), Chiaroscuro Quartet has been performing music of the classical and early romantic periods on gut strings and with historical bows for nearly 20 years. Upcoming engagements include a Wigmore Hall residency, alongside performances at the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie, Pierre Boulez Saal in Berlin, Edinburgh International Festival, and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. They record exclusively for BIS Records.

Photo Credit: Joss McKinley

Comments