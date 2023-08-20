Graduate Singers to Present LUMINOSITY in October

Graduate Singers - known to their audience as Grads - will present Luminosity, the final concert of their 2023 season, to be performed on Saturday 21 October at 7:30 pm in Elder Hall.

Having just completed an extremely well-received performance of Mozart's Requiem and Morten Lauridsen's Lux Aeterna, the choir is looking forward to getting back to its roots with a concert of entirely modern music. Grads is recognised for its performances of 20th and 21st century repertoire, and the lineup for Luminosity features a diverse range of living composers - English composer Jessica Curry, North American composers Eleanor Daley, Frank Ticheli and Eric Whitacre, Northern Europeans Ola Gjeilo and Ēriks Ešenvalds, and from closer to home, Australia's very own Sally Whitwell.

"As a choir, we love learning varied techniques and ways of expressing ourselves, and modern music is perfect for introducing audiences to new and exciting soundscapes," says Karl Geiger, the choir's Director of Music. "While we absolutely love performing standards of the repertoire, like Mozart's Requiem, it's very special to us to have a chance to experiment with evolving varieties of ensemble singing."

As the name implies, the music in Luminosity is inspired by light and dark. Ešenvalds' mystical Stars features the use of tuned wine glasses, creating exquisite textures amongst the singers' voices. Daley's O Nata Lux revels in the sound of the choir's sopranos and altos weaving together to sing of the light of redemption, while Ticheli's There Will be Rest paints a picturesque scene of a quiet evening, with stars shining on snow-topped houses.

Grads is particularly excited to collaborate once again with Michael Ierace, one of Adelaide's best and most popular pianists. A musician of great sensitivity, control and power, Michael's virtuosic pianism is integral to the choir's performance of Gjeilo's passionate Dark Night of the Soul, and Whitwell's twinkling Starlight Steeple. Gjeilo's Dark Night as well as its companion Luminous Night of the Soul both feature a string quartet, a role skillfully played by local musicians Aurora Strings.

"We're delighted to finish our season with some truly beautiful music in Luminosity, which enables us to collaborate with old friends," says Geiger. "A chance to hear Michael Ierace on one of Elder Hall's Steinway pianos is always magnificent, and when you combine his playing with a fantastic choir and a wonderful string quartet, you've got a recipe for musical success - we can't wait!"

Graduate Singers, conducted by Karl Geiger | with Michael Ierace, piano and Aurora Strings, quartet

Tickets are available from Click Here and at the door.