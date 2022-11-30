Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Global Music Competition Open For Registration

The registration deadline is December 21, 2022.

Nov. 30, 2022  

Global Music Competition Open For Registration

Classicalia, the world's most unique, globally televised classical music competition, announces the registration for its first extended season that will conclude with an elegant Gala Concert in Vienna's historic Konzerthaus. The registration deadline for contestants of all ages is December 21, 2022. Prizes for all categories of competitors include concert engagements in prestigious venues, worldwide television coverage, professional feedback from the jury panel, and online masterclasses.

After three rounds of online auditions, the finalists will be selected in April, and the Viennese Gala Concert in which they perform is scheduled for June 28, 2023. All contestants receive free tickets to this event. For aspiring musicians, these opportunities provide an unparalleled springboard for their future.

Age categories (ages as of December 21, 2023):

Category 1: 4-11 years old (soloists only); Category 2: 12-17 years old (soloists only); Category 3: 18-25 years old (soloists only); Category 4: "Beyond the Score" any age (solos or duos). Auditions are submitted by video recording. In addition to traditional classical music requirements, their one-of-a-kind "Beyond the Score" alternative category encourages creative use of classical music on a non-traditional instruments, or non-classical repertoire (pop music, soundtrack, film music, etc.) with classical technique on a classical instrument, and any arrangement of music that mixes classical training with music from any source or genre.

Musical categories and requirements:

Categories 1, 2, and 3: any standard Western classical piece in its original form. There are no time restrictions, and the music must be memorized. Category 4: soloists or duos can select one or more compositions from any genre to perform in a way that exhibits classical musical training, and at the same time allows for experimentation from any musical source (e.g., folk, pop, sound track, film scores).

The Classicalia jury will be comprised of prominent musicians and teachers, and chaired by opera star Ramón Vargas. The Mexican tenor is one of the world's busiest singers, performing in the major opera houses of the world, from the Metropolitan Opera to Staatsoper Berlin, Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, the Royal Opera House in London, and La Scala in Milan.

Extraordinary features for every contestant:

~Worldwide exposure and promotion

~Written feedback and adjudication from a world-renowned jury

~An exclusive digital masterclass with classical music masterminds.

~Free tickets to attend a live workshop in Vienna and the Gala Concert at

Vienna's Konzerthaus.

Classicalia's performances are broadcast on PBS So Cal and Stingray Classica - Classical Music TV channels which broadcast to 30+ countries around the world.

Registration: www.classicalia.com/account/register

Deadline for all registrants: December 21, 2022



10th Annual Coltrane Festival Comes to Smoke Jazz Club Photo
10th Annual Coltrane Festival Comes to Smoke Jazz Club
 SMOKE's year-end Coltrane Festival “Countdown 2023” begins with the first of 16 nights led by a longtime friend of the club: living legend and renowned performer George Coleman. He joins forces with a most illustrious protégé, the great Eric Alexander for an intergenerational tenor saxophone summit meeting for the ages. Coleman and Alexander will be joined by dazzling pianist Emmet Cohen, rock-solid bassist John Webber and rousing drummer Joe Farnsworth. 
Dia Art Foundation Presents Composer and Trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith at Dia Beacon Photo
Dia Art Foundation Presents Composer and Trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith at Dia Beacon
Trumpeter and composer Wadada Leo Smith, one of the foremost figures in contemporary music, will perform a musical interpretation of artist Jack Whitten's Greek Alphabet paintings on Saturday, December 3 at 2 p.m. at Dia Beacon's museum galleries, 3 Beekman Street, Beacon, New York.
Sarasota Institute Of Lifetime Learning Announces Its 2023 GLOBAL ISSUES And MUSIC MONDAYS Photo
Sarasota Institute Of Lifetime Learning Announces Its 2023 GLOBAL ISSUES And MUSIC MONDAYS Series
2023 marks the 52nd anniversary of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning's (SILL) “Global Issues” series. This hard-hitting series, which runs January 10-March 31, features 25 internationally renowned experts discussing a vast range of domestic and global issues.
Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Receives Grant From The Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation Photo
Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Receives Grant From The Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation For 2023 'Visions In Black' Initiative
Michéle Des Verney Redwine, the founder of the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative (SBAC), announced that the nonprofit was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation.

More Hot Stories For You


Global Music Competition Open For RegistrationGlobal Music Competition Open For Registration
November 30, 2022

Classicalia, the world's most unique, globally televised classical music competition, announces the registration for its first extended season that will conclude with an elegant Gala Concert in Vienna's historic Konzerthaus.
Woodwindist/Composer Josh Sinton Embarks On 10-City Tour This DecemberWoodwindist/Composer Josh Sinton Embarks On 10-City Tour This December
November 29, 2022

​​​​​​​Woodwindist, composer and creative musician Josh Sinton caps off an extraordinarily productive and busy year with a 10-city tour, Thursday, December 1 – Sunday, December 18. Performances include stops in New York City; Baltimore, MD; Cary, NC; Richmond, VA; Knoxville, TN; Athens, GA; Pittsburgh, PA; Bloomington, IN; Kansas City, MO; and Chicago, IL.
Ars Lyrica Houston's Holiday Concert Explores The Rich Musical Legacy Of The Virgin MaryArs Lyrica Houston's Holiday Concert Explores The Rich Musical Legacy Of The Virgin Mary
November 29, 2022

On Tuesday, December 13th at 7:30 pm, Ars Lyrica Houston – an ensemble specializing in music of the 17th and 18th centuries – presents a special holiday concert titled A Marian Feast in the beautiful and resonant St. Philip Presbyterian Church.
The Royal Conservatory Of Music Announces Lineup of January ConcertsThe Royal Conservatory Of Music Announces Lineup of January Concerts
November 29, 2022

The 10th anniversary edition of the 21C Music Festival, which begins with the Kronos Quartet residency and a special appearance by Tanya Tagaq in December, and includes more than 18 premieres, continues with eight more concerts in January 2023.
N'Kenge to Headline A VERY MERRY POPS Concerts With Houston Symphony in DecemberN'Kenge to Headline A VERY MERRY POPS Concerts With Houston Symphony in December
November 29, 2022

This holiday season Broadway star, N'Kenge will make her joyous return to the Houston Symphony as featured guest artist for A Very Merry Pops, a three night holiday concert series, led by Principal Pops Conductor Michael Krajewski. The performances will take place on December 15th, 17th and 18th, 2022.
share