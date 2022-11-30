Global Music Competition Open For Registration

Classicalia, the world's most unique, globally televised classical music competition, announces the registration for its first extended season that will conclude with an elegant Gala Concert in Vienna's historic Konzerthaus. The registration deadline for contestants of all ages is December 21, 2022. Prizes for all categories of competitors include concert engagements in prestigious venues, worldwide television coverage, professional feedback from the jury panel, and online masterclasses.

After three rounds of online auditions, the finalists will be selected in April, and the Viennese Gala Concert in which they perform is scheduled for June 28, 2023. All contestants receive free tickets to this event. For aspiring musicians, these opportunities provide an unparalleled springboard for their future.

Age categories (ages as of December 21, 2023):

Category 1: 4-11 years old (soloists only); Category 2: 12-17 years old (soloists only); Category 3: 18-25 years old (soloists only); Category 4: "Beyond the Score" any age (solos or duos). Auditions are submitted by video recording. In addition to traditional classical music requirements, their one-of-a-kind "Beyond the Score" alternative category encourages creative use of classical music on a non-traditional instruments, or non-classical repertoire (pop music, soundtrack, film music, etc.) with classical technique on a classical instrument, and any arrangement of music that mixes classical training with music from any source or genre.

Musical categories and requirements:

Categories 1, 2, and 3: any standard Western classical piece in its original form. There are no time restrictions, and the music must be memorized. Category 4: soloists or duos can select one or more compositions from any genre to perform in a way that exhibits classical musical training, and at the same time allows for experimentation from any musical source (e.g., folk, pop, sound track, film scores).

The Classicalia jury will be comprised of prominent musicians and teachers, and chaired by opera star Ramón Vargas. The Mexican tenor is one of the world's busiest singers, performing in the major opera houses of the world, from the Metropolitan Opera to Staatsoper Berlin, Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, the Royal Opera House in London, and La Scala in Milan.

Extraordinary features for every contestant:

~Worldwide exposure and promotion

~Written feedback and adjudication from a world-renowned jury

~An exclusive digital masterclass with classical music masterminds.

~Free tickets to attend a live workshop in Vienna and the Gala Concert at

Vienna's Konzerthaus.

Classicalia's performances are broadcast on PBS So Cal and Stingray Classica - Classical Music TV channels which broadcast to 30+ countries around the world.

Registration: www.classicalia.com/account/register

Deadline for all registrants: December 21, 2022