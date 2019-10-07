GatherNYC Continues Weekly Sunday Morning Concerts with Jenny Lin

The revolutionary concert series GatherNYC continues its mindful musical mornings this Sunday with pianist Jenny Lin, described by The Washington Post as "surely one of the most interesting pianists in America right now", and continues the following Sunday with Carr-Petrova, celebrating their album Novel Voices, inspired by their Novel Voices Refugee Aid Project. Concerts take place at 11am at SubCulture, with doors at 10:30 for complimentary coffee, pastry and community.





Jenny Lin, piano (10/13):

Pianist Jenny Lin's October 13th appearance at GatherNYC is the first of a two-part presentation celebrating the release of her latest album "The Etudes Project", which was inspired by her ongoing world tour with classical superstar Philip Glass. She pairs études by Glass with some of the most challenging traditional études for the piano as well as new ones written for her by ICEBERG New Music.



She has been acclaimed for her "remarkable technical command" and "a gift for melodic flow" by The New York Times. The Washington Post praises "Lin's confident fingers... spectacular technique", "surely one of the most interesting pianists in America right now", and Gramophone Magazine has hailed her as "an exceptionally sensitive pianist". Her concerts have taken her to Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center's Great Performers, SF Jazz, MoMA, Stanford LIVE, and National Gallery of Art, appearing at Festivals such as Mostly Mozart, BAM's Next Wave, Spoleto USA, Kings Place London, Chopin Festival Austria, and Schleswig-Holstein Festival Germany.





Carr-Petrova Duo, viola + piano (10/20)

Described as "ravishing" (Strad), "enlightened" (BBC), "explosive" (Virginia Gazette), and "irresistibly elegant" (Diario de Leon), violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova are recognized for their fiery musical expression, refined artistry, and relentless entrepreneurial dedication to social initiatives. On October 20, they present a concert in celebration of their debut album Novel Voices, inspired by their Novel Voices Refugee Aid Project. The project is designed to give voice and visibility, through music and film, to the lives and struggles of local and international refugee communities, and to encourage audiences and artists alike to become more involved. Since August 2018, it has brought free, interactive concerts and workshops to displaced populations while increasing support for U.S.-based and international refugee-aid programs.



The revolutionary Sunday morning concert series GatherNYC continues its ambitious and innovative programming featuring world-class performers, community building and spiritual nourishment. The fall 2019 season runs every week from September 22 through December 22nd.



Throughout the season, guests will be served exquisite live classical music by celebrated musicians, artisanal coffee and pastries, storytelling by winners of the Moth StorySLAM, and a brief celebration of silence. Taking place in the modern underground theatre SubCulture, the entire experience lasts one hour, and provides a communal weekly respite from the noise of the city.



This series founders and co-artistic directors are cellist Laura Metcalf and her husband, guitarist Rupert Boyd. They also comprise the international touring duo Boyd Meets Girl, whose 2017 debut album reached No. 3 on the Billboard Traditional Classical Chart.



Tickets are available through:

subculturenewyork.com/gathernyc/



For more information, visit: www.gathernyc.org





