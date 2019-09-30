French Horn Player Myron Bloom Dead at 93

Renowned french horn played Myron Bloom has passed away at age 93. He died on September 26 in Bloomington, Ind.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Moses Bloom, two stepsons and a granddaughter.

Bloom was considered horn royalty, working under conductor George Szell of the Cleveland Orchestra for over 20 years. His work was on many of the orchestra's recordings and was also a soloist in Horn Concerto No. 1. He eventually became principal horn of the Orchestre de Paris under the conductor Daniel Barenboim.

His full obituary can be found here.





