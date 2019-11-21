Free Sunday Funday Events Announced At The Wallis In December

Bring your smile and imagination to SUNDAY FUNDAY, delightfully interactive, free, family-friendly dance and theatre experiences presented by the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on Sunday, December 8, 2019 on The Wallis' outdoor Promenade Terrace. From 11 am to noon Story Pirates, "a theatrical treasure" (New York Times), offers a swashbuckling musical sketch comedy show adapted from wildly imaginative stories written by kids (suitable for children ages 5 and older). Dance Sundays with Debbie Allen and friends, features an engaging Bollywood dance class for people of all ages and abilities led by Blue13 Dance Company from noon to 2 pm.

The series will continue in the new year on January 12, Dance Sundays: African; March 8, Parker Bent/Dance Sundays: Salsa with Debbie Allen; April 12, Dance Sundays: Hip-Hop; May 10, Story Pirates/Dance Sundays: Vogue; June 14, Parker Bent/Dance Sundays: Flamenco; and July 12, Dance Sundays: Salsa with Debbie Allen. Story Pirates and Parker Bent shows are at 11 am; Dance Sundays runs from 12pm to 2 pm. The public can attend either or both programs.

"The Wallis is deeply committed to presenting exceptional and entertaining family programs that engage and inspire children and adults of all ages," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "Sunday Funday activates our beautiful Promenade Terrace with a variety of free programs for the entire community to enjoy and participate in."

DANCE SUNDAYS was launched in 2013 by The Wallis in conjunction with Emmy award-winning dancer, director and choreographer Debbie Allen. The exhilarating two-hour dance lessons attract seasoned dancers and dance novices, alike, providing a joyful workout and warm sense of community.



STORY PIRATES, founded in 2004 to celebrate the words and ideas of kids, began in a Harlem school auditorium when a group of friends put on an absurdist sketch comedy show based on stories written by kids. Since then, the company has launched a hit radio show, the #1 podcast for kids and families, a live tour that performs from coast to coast and a critically acclaimed middle-grade book series published by Random House. Story Pirates's debut album, "Nothing Is Impossible," won the Family Choice Award and the National Parenting Product Award.

Events are free and no reservations are needed. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/bodytraffic.





