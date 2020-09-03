Festival De La Voix: Live & Virtual Concerts Begin September 20

Playing to small live audiences between Sunday, September 20 and Sunday, October 4.

The 7th annual Festival de la Voix presented by VOX AETERNA is back! Organizers are thrilled to announce that almost every artist and concert originally scheduled to perform in March/April 2020 will be on stage singing and playing to small live audiences between Sunday, September 20 and Sunday, October 4.

Each event will also be available virtually the following day. The lineup includes international and Canadian composers and musicians, and professional and emerging artists in five spectacular and eclectic concerts, a vocal workshop, as well as elementary and secondary school concerts. This fall in the West Island (Lachine, Dorval, Beaconsfield and Pointe-Claire), Festival de la Voix Founder and Artistic Director Kerry-Anne Kutz welcomes people to come together in person and online to explore, enjoy and celebrate the beauty, versatility and power of music and the human voice.

Every artist is extremely grateful that the Festival is pushing ahead, providing them the opportunity to perform and to bring beauty and a sense of normalcy to life through music. This year's diverse mix of styles and voices brings together artists and music including prize-winning singer Lavanya and the Dharani Project, and Aditya Verma in Global Visions-a canvas of Indian melodies with percussive colours from West Africa, Brazil and Latin America; Golden Voices honouring seniors starring awarded powerhouse singer and actor Patsy Gallant; exquisite Montreal soprano Aline Kutan headlining Le Grand Concert; baroque Ensemble Caprice with Kerry-Anne Kutz, soprano; the jazz of Juno-nominated Angela Galuppo Trio; and a concert highlighting the award winning Choeur de chambre du Québec in CHORALISSIMO!. The Ensemble Caprice concert is thrilling for Kutz, who will be singing the beautiful Bach 'Wedding Cantata' BWV 202 which also features the masterful Rémi Collard, West Island oboist. "I love this piece of music and can't wait to sing it again," she said.

Heading into its seventh season, Kutz is proud to continue bringing accomplished performers to the West Island. Said Kutz, "Every one of these remarkable professional artists is so happy to be back on stage, doing what they love after the past many months of uncertainty. They are devoted to creating wonderful music, no matter what the genre and committed to bringing a sense of well-being and joy to our community." She added, "By featuring musicians and music from around the world we address our ever expanding Canadian tapestry; a land of many peoples and cultures. The Global Visions concert gives us an opportunity to hear instruments that many of us have never seen or heard."

Festival de la Voix continues to expand its children's music program in schools. "Youth are our future and they will determine the future of high calibre live music, stated Kutz. A panacea of singers and instrumentalists will perform online for over 1200 students.

A workshop for everyone who would like to learn more about singing in a choir will feature the very popular Montreal choral conductor Roseline Blain, on the basics of sight-reading and vocal technique. Festival de la Voix will invite 20 participants to the workshop with Madame Blain and also host a virtual conference online for this workshop.

Festival de la Voix is unique-including concerts and workshops for people of all ages, from grade school to senior citizens; bringing communities together to celebrate music in all its forms.

Festival de la Voix 7th edition, September 20 - October 4, 2020. Concerts: online at www.festivaldelavoix.com. Suggested donation of $25. For further information: (514) 758-3641 info@festivaldelavoix.com

