Families Around the Nation Are Enjoying Televised Concert By Palm Beach Symphony

The Palm Beach Symphony’s televised performance of Eudora’s Fable: The Shoe Bird has taken flight and has been seen by more than 114.7 million viewers around the U.S. since March.

The concert has reached nearly 23 million children under the age of 18 in cities from New York City to Los Angeles and states from North Dakota to Georgia. It is the first of the Symphony’s Dale A. McNulty Children’s Concert Series to be offered for national broadcast by American Public Media through the Symphony’s partnership with South Florida PBS.

“We are thrilled to see the response of stations around the country to this joyous program that makes orchestral music accessible to young audiences,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “Education is one of the pillars of our mission and in our upcoming 50th Anniversary Season we will make available broadcast recordings in English and Spanish of The Adventures of Peter and the Wolf with guest narrator Jon Secada, which we presented in our Dale A. McNulty Children’s Concert Series last year.”

Performed and recorded locally in 2021, Eudora’s Fable: The Shoe Bird is an adaptation of Pulitzer Prize winner Eudora Welty’s only children’s book. Composer Samuel Jones adapted the story to create the music and lyrics, and the concert is narrated by Charlie Adler, named one of the “Top All-Time Voice Over Artists” by Animation Magazine. The broadcast is conducted by Palm Beach Symphony Music Director Gerard Schwarz who received a 2008 Grammy® Award nomination for “Best Musical Album for Children” for a recording of the work. Thirty voices from the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches also appear as a guest chorus.

The Dale A. McNulty Children's Concert Series returns this fall with “The Carnival of More Animals” conducted by Gerard Schwarz and narrated by Forrest Galante. With a new arrangement by Maestro Schwarz of Camille Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals,” the concert features animals found in Florida and integrates music with science topics related to conservation, the environment and the preservation of Florida’s indigenous animals. The multi-media presentation includes video and photos of animals filmed at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary and provided by Friends of Manatee Lagoon. The concert is Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at the Eissey Campus Theater on the Palm Beach State College campus and will be preceded by a live animal meet and greet at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 with a $10 student ticket.

The Palm Beach Symphony’s education programs are made possible through support from The Paul and Sandra Goldner Conservatory of Music, Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, The McNulty Charitable Foundation, James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui / FINDLAY Galleries, Peter and Felicia Gottsegen/The Gottsegen Family Foundation, Mr. William Robertson, The Rickel Foundation, James H. and Marta T. Batmasian Family Foundation, Florida Power & Light, Edith Hall Friedheim/Eric Friedheim Foundation, Inc., The Spoto Family Fund, The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation Inc. and Lois Pope.

Proud sponsors of Palm Beach Symphony include Max and Christine Ansbacher, Mrs. James N. Bay, Alan Benaroya, JoAnne Berkow, David C. and Eunice Bigelow, Leslie Rogers Blum, James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui / FINDLAY Galleries, Braman Motorcars, Thomas and Carol Bruce, CIBC Private Wealth, The Colony Hotel, The David Minkin Foundation, The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, Echo Fine Properties, Bill and Kem Frick/The Frick Foundation, Inc., Morgan Glazar/​Tom James Company, Paul and Sandra Goldner, Peter and Felicia Gottsegen/Gottsegen Family Foundation, Irwin and Janet Gusman, Thomas E. Harvey & Cathleen P. Black Foundation, Doris Hastings Foundation, John Herrick, Addison Hines Charitable Trust, George Hines, HSS Florida, IYC, Charles and Ann Johnson/The C and A Johnson Family Foundation, Barbara and William Karatz Fund/William Karatz and Joan G. Smith, Leonard and Norma Klorfine Foundation, The Kovner Foundation, Gary and Linda Lachman/The Lachman Family Foundation, Patricia Lambrecht, Tova Leidesdorf, Lugano Diamonds, The Honorable Bonnie McElveen-Hunter, The McNulty Charitable Foundation, David Moscow, NetJets, Palm Beach Design Masters, Patrick and Milly Park/Park Foundation, Nancy and Ellis J. Parker, III, PNC Private Bank, Lois Pope, Provident Jewelry, Ari Rifkin/The Len-Ari Foundation, Karen and Kenneth Rogers, Ronald Rosenfeld, David Schafer, Seth Sprague Foundation, Robin B. Smith, Kimberly Strauss, Dodie and Manley Thaler and the Thaler/Howell Foundation, Jerome and Carol Trautschold, Sieglinde Wikstrom/The Wikstrom Foundation, and The Ann Eden Woodward Foundation/James and Judy Woods. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida’s premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. The orchestra is celebrated for delivering spirited performances by first-rate musicians and distinguished guest artists. Recognized by The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County with a 2020 Muse Award for Outstanding Community Engagement, Palm Beach Symphony continues to expand its education and community outreach programs with children’s concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations and free public concerts. For more information, visit www.palmbeachsymphony.org.