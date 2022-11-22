Eve Plumb Joins The Chelsea Symphony For Annual Holiday Concert

The Chelsea Symphony's (TCS) annual holiday concert on December 2nd, 2022 features the orchestra's annual performance of Aaron Dai's The Night Before Christmas, narrated by special guest, actor and artist Eve Plumb, best known for her role as "Jan" on the TV classic The Brady Bunch.

As the year nears its end, The Chelsea Symphony returns home to its roots, performing light classical and holiday pops favorites. Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Christmas Overture opens the evening in fanfare with luscious settings of traditional Christmas carols. Concertos for this concert include Max Bruch's Scottish Fantasy, featuring violinist Joseph Morag, and Gerald Finzi's Five Bagatelles, with clarinetist Christine Todd. In keeping with Chelsea Symphony tradition, the program ends with a performance of Leroy Anderson's beloved Sleigh Ride conducted by a past winner of the orchestra's holiday concert silent auction, and closing with Eve Plumb narrating Aaron Dai's The Night Before Christmas.

Following the concert, the orchestra will host a reception and silent auction to benefit the orchestra.

Offering seven weekend concert series from September 2022 through June 2023, The Chelsea Symphony's 2022/23 season NEAR & FAR ties together powerful orchestral works across time and space.

Premium unassigned seating in special reserved areas is available for sale on Eventbrite.

Limited day-of tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $20.