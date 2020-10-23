Eric Heilner Releases MODERN SOUNDS IN CLASSICAL MUSIC

The music on the album is rigorously through-composed, but in a unique way that blends poly-rhythms, Motown bass figures, and Heilner’s keen ear for melody.

Veteran musician Eric Heilner presents his versatile compositional debut album titled Modern Sounds in Classical Music out on Friday, October 23, 2020. After decades of playing blues, rock and R&B keyboards, Heilner switched musical gears at the seasoned age of 66 and began studying composition at the Evening School at Juilliard. Six years later, Heilner has recorded his first album, which was produced and engineered by two industry legends, Jack Douglas, producer (John Lennon, Aerosmith, Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, and more) and Jay Messina, lead engineer (Eddie Palmieri, Patti Smith, Aerosmith, KISS, Miles Davis, John Lennon, Cheap Trick, Peter Frampton, and more). Featured musicians on the album include violists Leah Asher, Laura Thompson and Nardo Poy, pianists Erika Dohi and Henry Hey, flutist Laura Cocks, clarinetist John Hong, guitarist Teddy Kumpel, violinists Michael Roth and Robert Chausow, cellist Jesse Levy, soprano sax Lou "Blue Lou" Marini, alto sax Lawrence Feldman, tenor sax Todd Groves, baritone sax Roger Rosenberg, and "The Hum-dingers."

The music on the album is rigorously through-composed, but in a unique way that blends poly-rhythms, Motown bass figures, and Heilner's keen ear for melody - as well as his wry sense of humor. The combination has created a singularly accessible style, made all the more impactful by Douglas' signature production techniques.



Available now at Bandcamp: http://bit.ly/BandcampEricHeilner

TRACK LIST



Track 1: Short Story for Viola & Piano

Recorded at IIWII, March 2019

Viola: Leah Asher

Piano: Erika Dohi

Track 2: Bounce #3

Recorded at the Power Station at BerkleeNYC, November 2018

Flute: Laura Cocks

Clarinet: John Hong

Viola: Laura Thompson

Guitar: Teddy Kumpel

Piano: Henry Hey

Tracks 3, 4 & 5: SQrt - Seasons 1, 2, & 3

Recorded at 'The Log Cabin' at the Manhattan Center October 2018 & IIWII

March 2019

Violins: Michael Roth. Robert Chausow

Violas: Nardo Poy, Leah Asher

Cello: Jesse Levy

Track 6: The Source of The Beat

Recorded at IIWII, January 2019

Soprano Sax: Lou "Blue Lou" Marini

Alto Sax: Lawrence Feldman

Tenor Sax: Todd Groves

Baritone Sax: Roger Rosenberg

The Hum-dingers:

Lead Hum-dinger: Colleen Messina

Senior Hum-dingers: Lou Marini, Lawrence Feldman, Todd Groves,

Roger Rosenberg, Eric Heilner

Associate Hum-dingers: Josh & Hannah

View More Classical Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You