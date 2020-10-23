Eric Heilner Releases MODERN SOUNDS IN CLASSICAL MUSIC
Veteran musician Eric Heilner presents his versatile compositional debut album titled Modern Sounds in Classical Music out on Friday, October 23, 2020. After decades of playing blues, rock and R&B keyboards, Heilner switched musical gears at the seasoned age of 66 and began studying composition at the Evening School at Juilliard. Six years later, Heilner has recorded his first album, which was produced and engineered by two industry legends, Jack Douglas, producer (John Lennon, Aerosmith, Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, and more) and Jay Messina, lead engineer (Eddie Palmieri, Patti Smith, Aerosmith, KISS, Miles Davis, John Lennon, Cheap Trick, Peter Frampton, and more). Featured musicians on the album include violists Leah Asher, Laura Thompson and Nardo Poy, pianists Erika Dohi and Henry Hey, flutist Laura Cocks, clarinetist John Hong, guitarist Teddy Kumpel, violinists Michael Roth and Robert Chausow, cellist Jesse Levy, soprano sax Lou "Blue Lou" Marini, alto sax Lawrence Feldman, tenor sax Todd Groves, baritone sax Roger Rosenberg, and "The Hum-dingers."
The music on the album is rigorously through-composed, but in a unique way that blends poly-rhythms, Motown bass figures, and Heilner's keen ear for melody - as well as his wry sense of humor. The combination has created a singularly accessible style, made all the more impactful by Douglas' signature production techniques.
Available now at Bandcamp: http://bit.ly/BandcampEricHeilner
TRACK LIST
Track 1: Short Story for Viola & Piano
Recorded at IIWII, March 2019
Viola: Leah Asher
Piano: Erika Dohi
Track 2: Bounce #3
Recorded at the Power Station at BerkleeNYC, November 2018
Flute: Laura Cocks
Clarinet: John Hong
Viola: Laura Thompson
Guitar: Teddy Kumpel
Piano: Henry Hey
Tracks 3, 4 & 5: SQrt - Seasons 1, 2, & 3
Recorded at 'The Log Cabin' at the Manhattan Center October 2018 & IIWII
March 2019
Violins: Michael Roth. Robert Chausow
Violas: Nardo Poy, Leah Asher
Cello: Jesse Levy
Track 6: The Source of The Beat
Recorded at IIWII, January 2019
Soprano Sax: Lou "Blue Lou" Marini
Alto Sax: Lawrence Feldman
Tenor Sax: Todd Groves
Baritone Sax: Roger Rosenberg
The Hum-dingers:
Lead Hum-dinger: Colleen Messina
Senior Hum-dingers: Lou Marini, Lawrence Feldman, Todd Groves,
Roger Rosenberg, Eric Heilner
Associate Hum-dingers: Josh & Hannah