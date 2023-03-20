Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elliott Sharp OCCAM'S MACHETE World Premiere To Be Presented At Main Drag Music

The orchestra includes members of JACK, Sirius, and Bergamot string quartets.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Elliott Sharp OCCAM'S MACHETE world premiere to be presented in the fantastic basement space at Main Drag Music on Thursday, March 23rd 8pm.

OCCAM'S MACHETE for string orchestra is based on E#'s 2011 work Occams' Razor for double string quartet. This is a microtonal algorithmic work of 45 minutes duration. Opening will be E# performing The Hidden Variable for solo electroacoustic guitar.

Doors: 7:30pm music: 8pm

Main Drag Music, 50 S 1st Street

Williamsburg, Bklyn




