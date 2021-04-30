Eight Finalists Announced In CMIM Piano Edition

Concours Musical International de Montréal has announced the names of the eight pianists who will participate in the Final Round of its 19th edition.

The international jury of nine, presided over by Mr. Zarin Mehta , met remotely to identify the eight outstanding competitors. The jury, spread over three continents, includes Arnaldo Cohen (United States), Martin Engstroem (Sweden), Till Fellner (Austria), Mari Kodama (Japan), Hélène Mercier (Canada), Costa Pilavachi (Canada), Charles Richard-Hamelin (Canada), Rena Shereshevskaya (Russia) and Susan Wadsworth (United States).

The eight finalists will return to concert halls to record a second, one-hour recital in hopes of winning the top prize valued at over $180,000 including a concerto performance with the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal and a solo album recording on the Steinway & Sons label.

The finals will be broadcast at concoursmontreal.ca from May 10-13 (full schedule below). Among their selections, each participant must perform one work by J.S. Bach in the semi-finals and finals and three of Twenty-four Preludes by Juno Award-winning Canadian composer John Burge.

