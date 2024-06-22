Edward W. Hardy Releases A Compendium Of Works For Juneteenth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dr. Edward W. Hardy, a critically acclaimed composer-violinist and author, has published a compendium of works to celebrate this year's Juneteenth holiday. This publication includes his recent dissertation, A Compendium of Three Musical Works Inspired by the African American Experience: Recordings, Commentary, and Pedagogical Observations, along with three recordings of his original music and his children's coloring book titled Color the Legacy: A Coloring Book of African American Cultural Pioneers, inspired by the iconic figures in his dissertation.

Dr. Hardy, a recent DownBeat award-winning graduate from the University of Northern Colorado, expressed his enthusiasm: "I am so excited to share my work and ideas with you! I hope you and your beautiful family and friends enjoy my dissertation, the coloring book, and my recordings of my original music: Evolution for solo violin, Strange Fruit for string quartet, and my song cycle Born Free for voice, violin, and piano! I included my new children's coloring book in the download to give kids something to do while parents and guardians are reading my paper. And the best part: this download is offered as a pay-what-you-want option! While you can download everything for free, your financial support at any tier is greatly appreciated."

The dissertation is available on the Dissertations & Theses @ University of Northern Colorado and ProQuest One Academic databases. However, the complete package, including the dissertation, recordings, and coloring book, is exclusively available on Dr. Hardy's website, edwardwhardy.com/musicalstories. The package is offered in two versions: one for digital use on an iPad or tablet, and the other for printing.

For more information visit Dr. Hardy's website.

