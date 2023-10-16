Edmonton Symphony Orchestra And Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra Join Forces For Epic Performance

For the first time in more than 25 years, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) and Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra will come together to perform a monumental work that transcends time and place. On November 10 & 11, Alberta's premier orchestras will present Gustav Mahler's profound Third Symphony in a rare collaboration at the Jack Singer Concert Hall in Calgary and the Winspear Centre in Edmonton, respectively.

Under the baton of conductor and Calgary Phil Music Director Rune Bergmann, more than 100 musicians from the ESO and Calgary Phil will come together to perform Mahler's six-movement work, reflecting the composer's view that "A symphony must be like the world. It must embrace everything." Known for its massive scale, the Third Symphony is Mahler's longest, and an epic musical journey spanning over 90 minutes. The work requiring massive orchestral forces, will feature over 200 performers, including the incredible mezzo-soprano Susan Platts, the talented Calgary Girls Choir, and the mesmerizing Calgary Philharmonic Chorus.

"This is an opportunity for music lovers in both Edmonton and Calgary to experience a work of Mahler's genius brought to life at the highest level," says Annemarie Leenhouts-Petrov, President & CEO of the Winspear Centre and ESO. "The coming together of our orchestras signifies the shared artistic spirit of our province. Collaborating on Mahler's Third Symphony is a fitting way for our orchestras and audiences to reconnect through music, and in a way rarely experienced."

"There is something magical that happens when musicians from different orchestras come together to perform," adds Bergmann. "Mahler's Third Symphony, with its massive sound is the perfect work to showcase the power of this collaboration. The opportunity to bring our musicians together for such an epic work is tremendously exciting and promises to be an unforgettable experience for both the musicians and the audience."

In its 72nd year, the ESO has taken its place as one of Canada's leading orchestras, with a roster of musicians from around the world. The ESO is the resident ensemble of Edmonton's Winspear Centre. Calgary Phil, founded in 1955, is a cornerstone of Calgary's vibrant arts community and the resident company of the Jack Singer Concert Hall. Though each orchestra has a distinct history and identity, "Alberta in Harmony: Moving Mahler" marks an exciting collaborative partnership between the province's two largest orchestras.

The partnership is particularly meaningful as the two orchestras previously made history with their unforgettable joint performances in 1985 and 1997, marking the openings of their respective new concert halls. Musicians from the ESO and Calgary Phil last collaborated in 2020 virtually, sending well wishes to the people of Alberta and around the word during the pandemic. This monumental event uniting in symphony will be a highlight of both orchestras' seasons.

Tickets for Alberta in Harmony: Moving Mahler at the Winspear Centre start at $28, plus fees and are available through the Winspear Centre Box Office at 780.428.1414 or visiting https://www.winspearcentre.com/tickets/events/eso/2023/moving-mahler/.

Tickets for the Calgary performance are available at https://calgaryphil.com/events/alberta-in-harmony-moving-mahler-2023-11-10-730-pm.