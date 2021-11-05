ETHEL String Quartet to Continue Composer Commissioning Project At Brooklyn Public Library

In collaboration with ETHEL's Foundation for the Arts, BPL will present new works by commissioned New York City-based composers from the most recent round of ETHEL's HomeBaked commissioning initiative.

Music by violinist Sarah Goldfeather (Goldfeather, Oklahoma!) and interdisciplinary artist Sugar Vendil (Nouveau Classical Project) will premiere on Saturday, December 11th, followed by works by pianist Nailah Nombeko and Simon Brown (Orchestrating Dreams) on Sunday, December 12th. Recognizing the quartet's role in engaging the contemporary conversation around compositional thought and practice, ETHEL created HomeBaked in 2010.

From its founding, ETHEL has collaborated with and commissioned an ever-expanding list of musicians and composers; and continues to support artists at all stages of their careers. Each of the four HomeBaked IV composers here curated programs of their own work, performed by cutting-edge performers and members of ETHEL.

Programs are also supported by Brooklyn Public Library's Fund for the Humanities which was established through the generous support of the National Endowment for the Humanities; The Hearst Foundation, Inc.; Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation; The Starr Foundation; the Leon and Muriel Gilbert Charitable Trust; Henry and Lucy Moses Fund, Inc.; and a gift in memory of Samuel and Pauline Wine.

RSVP in advance suggested. For more information, visit BklynLibrary.org

or call 718.YOUR.BPL. Please check BPL's website for the latest COVID policies.