Debut Album From Sidney Outlaw and Warren Jones Reaches #2 on Billboard Classical

EMITHA STUDIOS today announced that the debut album LAMENT - Live from Brevard Music Center featuring baritone Sidney Outlaw and pianist Warren Jones has reached the number two spot on the traditional classical album chart. Featuring music and poetry of black artists including Robert Owens, Dorathy Rudd Moore, Harry T. Burleigh, Evelyn Simpson Curenton, Frederick Douglass and more this is a triumphant achievement for a debut album and label.

RELEASED on January 28th. Available for Physical and Digital Order HERE

"Bringing this debut album to life has been a dream come true. To honor these incredible composers and revisit this live performance and collaboration with my mentor Warren Jones has made this project all the more special." - Sidney Outlaw, Baritone

A trademark of EMITHA LLC, LEXICON CLASSICS is a new independent classical music label founded by artists, for artists, and embracing recordings that are unique, impactful, and truly collaborative from concept creation to worldwide release.

LEXICON CLASSICS is involved in all aspects of album creation including repertoire selection, recording, artwork, distribution, digital promotion, and more. By managing all aspects of their projects in-house, the artist can focus on what matters most - the music.

LEXICON CLASSICS understands classical music audiences are growing, and they're growing where most music lives: online, in the digital sphere. With their immensely popular playlists and effective marketing and promotion strategies, their artists benefit from a cultivated audience of over 100,000 active listeners. Their artists had over 4 millions streams in 2020/21 alone.

"When Emitha began, our goal was to help artists shape and expand their creative media and share it with a wider audience. Naturally, when we thought of musicians in particular, launching a record label seemed like the logical next step! We hope Lexicon Classics can become a place where artists feel inspired, important and taken care of." - Gillian Riesen (Founder/CEO Emitha LLC)

Future projects include: Tamara Wilson singing the world premiere recording of Tiffany's Spellbook by Evan L. Snyder, Laura Virella with Al menos cantos a stunning album of Puerto Rican songs from Jack Delano, and pianist Chris Reynolds' Past is Prologue, an album of piano transcriptions bridging time periods and genres that illustrates the power of the past to create the future in which we live. Further albums to be announced.

The creative team for LEXICON CLASSICS includes:

Gillian Riesen (President/CEO), Jonathan Estabrooks (Producer), Eric Ferring (Project Curator), John Riesen (Digital Promotion).

