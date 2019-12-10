Dave Stryker Quartet featuring Warren Wolf to Appear at The Jazz Standard

In 2013, Dave Stryker hit on an album concept based on instrumental interpretations of classic r&b and pop tunes from his high school years in Omaha, Nebraska. The album, entitled Eight Track, proved to be a career breakthrough for the guitarist some three decades after his entry into bigtime jazz as a sideman with organist Jack McDuff. The radio and sales reaction to the first Eight Track CD led to two further volumes - and the result, says Stryker, has been "not only fun, but musically rewarding. Playing these classic melodies from the '70s has been a great way to connect with people and bring more people to the music, whether they remember the songs or are just discovering them. I enjoy the challenge of finding my way into these tunes by putting my own stamp on them through the arrangements and playing." "Papa Was A Rolling Stone," "Pretzel Logic," "Too High," "This Guy's In Love With You" - any and all of these indelible songs could be part of the Stryker sets this week, with special guest Warren Wolf on vibes.

Make your reservations now!

Music Charge: $30





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You