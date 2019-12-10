Dave Stryker Quartet featuring Warren Wolf to Appear at The Jazz Standard

Article Pixel Dec. 10, 2019  
Dave Stryker Quartet featuring Warren Wolf to Appear at The Jazz Standard

In 2013, Dave Stryker hit on an album concept based on instrumental interpretations of classic r&b and pop tunes from his high school years in Omaha, Nebraska. The album, entitled Eight Track, proved to be a career breakthrough for the guitarist some three decades after his entry into bigtime jazz as a sideman with organist Jack McDuff. The radio and sales reaction to the first Eight Track CD led to two further volumes - and the result, says Stryker, has been "not only fun, but musically rewarding. Playing these classic melodies from the '70s has been a great way to connect with people and bring more people to the music, whether they remember the songs or are just discovering them. I enjoy the challenge of finding my way into these tunes by putting my own stamp on them through the arrangements and playing." "Papa Was A Rolling Stone," "Pretzel Logic," "Too High," "This Guy's In Love With You" - any and all of these indelible songs could be part of the Stryker sets this week, with special guest Warren Wolf on vibes.

Make your reservations now!
Music Charge: $30



Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At Antonio Banderas In A CHORUS LINE
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Antonio Banderas In A CHORUS LINE
  • Storytellers for Peace Celebrate the 30th Anniversary Of the Fall Of The Berlin's Wall
  • Update: Barcelona Dance Company Barred From Performing In Los Angeles