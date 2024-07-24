Damien Sneed, Brandie Sutton, Justin Austin, and The Griot String Quartet Perform at Caramoor Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Created and directed by composer, conductor, and multi-genre musician Damien Sneed, the showcase "Our Song, Our Story: The New Generation of Black Voices" will pay homage to the legacies of operatic legends Marian Anderson and Jessye Norman. Soprano Brandie Inez Sutton, baritone Justin Austin, and the Griot String Quartet, including composer Dr. Edward W. Hardy, join Sneed to perform works by African American composers past and present, including Margaret Bonds, Harry T. Burleigh, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Wynton Marsalis - plus works by Copland and Richard Strauss.

Damien Sneed, Brandie Inez Sutton, Justin Austin, and the Griot String Quartet are excited to share their musical offerings with the Caramoor community this Thursday evening. Dr. Hardy says, "After a 2022-2023 United States tour and a 2023 recording of Damien Sneed's second full project for Apple Music on Platoon, I am honored and privileged to be a part of this beautiful family reunion at Caramoor! This performance of memorable and beautiful musical stories will be a truly unique experience for the Katonah community. Collaborating with Damien, Brandie, Justin, and the Griot String Quartet is always a life-changing experience, and I can't wait to share the stage with my inspirational friends and musical influences."

Caramoor is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. All concerts made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

This concert will take place this Thursday, July 25 at 7:00 pm at the Spanish Courtyard at Caramoor (149 Girdle Ridge Rd, Katonah, NY 10536). Tickets range from $49 to $69 and are general admission seating, with premium reserved seating available. There is a free shuttle from Metro North's Katonah train station to and from Caramoor! The shuttle runs before and after every summer afternoon and evening concert. There is no RSVP needed to get on the shuttle; it will be there when you arrive (in the parking lot side of the station). If it's not there, it's just making the loop and should be back within 5-10 minutes. The shuttle will start running 2.5 hours before the concert, and 30 minutes after the concert ends. All events at Caramoor take place rain or shine. In the event of bad weather, this Spanish Courtyard concert will move under the Venetian Theater tent (with open-air sides) or into the Music Room (fully indoors). For tickets and the detailed concert program, visit https://caramoor.org/event/our-song-our-story-the-new-generation-of-black-voices-summer-2024/.

Comments