Cumberland Valley School Of Music To Present 34th Anniversary Gala Showcase Concert

The concert celebrates 34 years of making music accessible to everyone in Chambersburg and surrounding areas. 

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

North Carolina Radio Station Won't Air 'Inappropriate' Met Opera Productions Photo 1 North Carolina Radio Station Won't Air 'Inappropriate' Met Opera Productions
North Carolina Radio Station Reverses Decision to Not Broadcast 'Inappropriate' Operas Photo 2 North Carolina Radio Station Reverses Decision to Not Broadcast 'Inappropriate' Operas
Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists Announce Canadian Debut Photo 3 Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists Announce Canadian Debut
Sting Joins The San Francisco Symphony Performing His Most Celebrated Hits Reimagined For Photo 4 Sting Joins The San Francisco Symphony Performing His Most Celebrated Hits Reimagined For Orchestra This February

Cumberland Valley School Of Music To Present 34th Anniversary Gala Showcase Concert

Cumberland Valley School of Music presents the 34th Annual Gala Showcase Concert, Sound of Colors, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 3:00 pm in Thomson Chapel on the campus of Wilson College, 1015 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA. 

The concert celebrates 34 years of making music accessible to everyone in Chambersburg and surrounding areas. 

The concert features present and former faculty members, students, alumni, and community members.

Musical highlights include:

·        2023 CVSM Merit Award recipients – Nathaniel Bryson, flute; Lilian Snowberger, voice; and Alex Gramp, piano

·        Bailey Hovermale, piano

·        Marlin Barnes & Sam Hepfer, percussion

·        Marie Hershey, organ, and Suzanne Barnhart, piano

·        Paula Hepfer, voice

·        Rochelle Kniss, piano

·        Kevin Gorman, piano

·        Joel Newman and Tresa Day, guitar and voice

·        Heather Kline, voice

·        Deb Stotelmyer, violin, with Valerie Merriman, piano

 

Patron tickets are $30 each (including a goody bag, preferred seating, and a listing in the program); General Admission Tickets are $15; and tickets for CVSM students and immediate family members are $5. Tickets can be purchased by calling CVSM at (717) 261–1220 or online: Click Here.

Cumberland Valley School of Music is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit member of the National Guild for Community Arts Education. CVSM offers instruction in most instruments & voice from accordion to xylophone as well as theatre lessons and classes. More than fifty professional instructors cover a wide variety of styles from classical to traditional country to folk to rock. CVSM can accommodate all ages and levels of study, from beginners to advanced.

Since 1990, Cumberland Valley School of Music (CVSM) has provided high-quality, diverse, musical instruction and related artistic experiences that enrich the creative lives of our community. Over 750 students - newborn through senior citizens - are served by CVSM with instruction provided in music, drama and more through individual and group lessons, camps and classes. Live performance opportunities are provided through events such as recitals, concerts and the annual student Performathon. Additionally, the school sponsors scholarship programs. CVSM strongly believes that the benefits of the study of music and the participation in musical activities extend beyond musical proficiency to academic and vocational performance, social skills and enriching one's life experiences.




RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
Edmonton Symphony Orchestra And Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra Join Forces For Epic Perfor Photo
Edmonton Symphony Orchestra And Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra Join Forces For Epic Performance

Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra join forces for an epic performance of Gustav Mahler's Third Symphony. Over 100 musicians will come together for this rare collaboration, creating a musical journey that embraces everything.

2
Henry Justo Wins 2023 Freedman Classical Fellowship Photo
Henry Justo Wins 2023 Freedman Classical Fellowship

28-year-old violist Henry Justo, 28, who hails from Queensland, was named winner of The Music Trust's esteemed $21,000 2023 Freedman Classical Fellowship. 

3
Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists Announce Canadian Debut Photo
Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists Announce Canadian Debut

The Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists make their Canadian debut with a performance of Bach's Mass in B Minor. This pinnacle of choral and Western music will showcase the virtuosity, pathos, and joy of the Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists. Get all the details here!

4
Sarasota Orchestra Reveals 2023-2024 Harmony Gallery Exhibitions Photo
Sarasota Orchestra Reveals 2023-2024 Harmony Gallery Exhibitions

Sarasota Orchestra has revealed the four exhibitions that will take place at the Orchestra's Harmony Gallery during the 2023-2024 season, including a special collaboration with Booker High School featuring works by students from the school's venerated Visual and Performing Arts program.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA Video
Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!' Video
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
Christian Tetzlaff / Kirill Gerstein in Classical Music Christian Tetzlaff / Kirill Gerstein
Carnegie Hall (4/06-4/06)
Brad Mehldau in Classical Music Brad Mehldau
Carnegie Hall (1/31-1/31)
Kronos Quartet: Five Decades in Classical Music Kronos Quartet: Five Decades
Carnegie Hall (11/03-11/03)
The Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble in Classical Music The Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble
Carnegie Hall (11/09-11/09)
Mahan Esfahani in Classical Music Mahan Esfahani
Carnegie Hall (4/12-4/12)
Jordi Savall / Hespèrion XXI in Classical Music Jordi Savall / Hespèrion XXI
Carnegie Hall (4/03-4/03)
Pavel Kolesnikov / Samson Tsoy in Classical Music Pavel Kolesnikov / Samson Tsoy
Carnegie Hall (2/13-2/13)
English Baroque Soloists in Classical Music English Baroque Soloists
Carnegie Hall (10/25-10/25)
Boston Symphony Orchestra in Classical Music Boston Symphony Orchestra
Carnegie Hall (1/29-1/29)
Bamberg Symphony in Classical Music Bamberg Symphony
Carnegie Hall (4/24-4/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  