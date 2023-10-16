Cumberland Valley School Of Music To Present 34th Anniversary Gala Showcase Concert

Cumberland Valley School of Music presents the 34th Annual Gala Showcase Concert, Sound of Colors, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 3:00 pm in Thomson Chapel on the campus of Wilson College, 1015 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA.

The concert celebrates 34 years of making music accessible to everyone in Chambersburg and surrounding areas.

The concert features present and former faculty members, students, alumni, and community members.

Musical highlights include:

· 2023 CVSM Merit Award recipients – Nathaniel Bryson, flute; Lilian Snowberger, voice; and Alex Gramp, piano

· Bailey Hovermale, piano

· Marlin Barnes & Sam Hepfer, percussion

· Marie Hershey, organ, and Suzanne Barnhart, piano

· Paula Hepfer, voice

· Rochelle Kniss, piano

· Kevin Gorman, piano

· Joel Newman and Tresa Day, guitar and voice

· Heather Kline, voice

· Deb Stotelmyer, violin, with Valerie Merriman, piano

Patron tickets are $30 each (including a goody bag, preferred seating, and a listing in the program); General Admission Tickets are $15; and tickets for CVSM students and immediate family members are $5. Tickets can be purchased by calling CVSM at (717) 261–1220 or online: Click Here.

Cumberland Valley School of Music is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit member of the National Guild for Community Arts Education. CVSM offers instruction in most instruments & voice from accordion to xylophone as well as theatre lessons and classes. More than fifty professional instructors cover a wide variety of styles from classical to traditional country to folk to rock. CVSM can accommodate all ages and levels of study, from beginners to advanced.

Since 1990, Cumberland Valley School of Music (CVSM) has provided high-quality, diverse, musical instruction and related artistic experiences that enrich the creative lives of our community. Over 750 students - newborn through senior citizens - are served by CVSM with instruction provided in music, drama and more through individual and group lessons, camps and classes. Live performance opportunities are provided through events such as recitals, concerts and the annual student Performathon. Additionally, the school sponsors scholarship programs. CVSM strongly believes that the benefits of the study of music and the participation in musical activities extend beyond musical proficiency to academic and vocational performance, social skills and enriching one's life experiences.