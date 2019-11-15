CreArtBox to Collaborate with the Arte String Quartet

CreArtBox collaborates with the Arte String Quartet to present a program based around Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 5. The concert will be held at the Renee Weiler Concert Hall in Greenwich House of Music, located at 46 Barrow St, New York, NY 10014, on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20TH, 2019, 7:30 PM

Alongside the concerto, CreArtBox will present works by Benjamin Britten, Philip Lasser, and Evan O. Adams. The evening will open with Britten's String Quartet No. 2, a mid-twentieth century piece that harkens to traditional forms while still exploring new territory typical of the period. The evening continues with an exploration of the twenty-first century through Lasser's Ballade for flute & string quartet. Lasser elects to create and evolve an emotional landscape rather than focus on abstract compositional aspects of form; the piece is still presented in a quasi-concerto style, relating it back to the tradition explored by Bach hundreds of years earlier.

The evening also will feature the premiere of a new commission by composer Evan O. Adams. His work Branden Bird Can Share Too exists as a companion piece to Bach's 5th concerto, deconstructing and reconstructing various aspects of the original work in an attempt to both pay homage to and poke fun at one of the more well-known composers in the western repertoire.

This concert will feature violinists Michelle Ross, Amelia Dietrich and Harriet Langley, violist Emily Liu, cellist Matthew Chen, double-bassist Gregrory Robbins, flutist Guillermo Laporta and pianist Josefina Urraca.

This performance will be the 10th edition of the CreArt Music Series, a program founded in 2016 that has presented World-class musicians and ensembles such as violinist Todd Reynolds, video artist Luke Du Bois, flutist Ransom Wilson, LeTrain Blue Ensemble, composer Sebastian Currier, soprano Janna Baty, and bandoneonist JP Jofre.

This music series is presented by the music organization CreArtBox, in partnership with Greenwich House Music School, the DiMenna Center, and supported by the Amphion Foundation and Alice M. Ditson Fund.

For more information about the upcoming concert visit: https://creartbox.nyc/pages/brandenburg





