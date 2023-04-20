Conundrum Stages Presents A New Live Music Program SINGULAR SENSATIONS

Conundrum Stages presents a new live music program called SINGULAR SENSATIONS, spotlighting Cabaret and Musical Theater performers in our Southeast Florida region.

In collaboration with the Actors Community Theatre (ACT) of Davie, Conundrum will launch SINGULAR SENSATIONS on its maiden voyage providing audiences with more than just nostalgic showtunes. SINGULAR SENSATIONS will focus on the melodic storytelling that will share rich vocals with style and pizazz!

The inaugural installment of SINGULAR SENSATIONS will feature vocalist MERI ZIEV and her show, FROM 8-TRACKS TO LIVE STREAMS.

Where did you first hear your favorite song? Was it on the radio? For Meri, it was the 8-tracks in her father's Buick Riviera. Accompianed by her musical director, Phil Hinton, Meri travels through generations, genres, the tunes on the radio; from vinyl albums on the living room console, to the songs we stream online today. While our sound-sources have changed, so have our styles, hair, and lives! But through every decade, the music we love continues to tell our stories. Enjoy a sexy waltz, haunting ballads, peppy pop songs, movie music and a few surprises.

As soon as she could speak, Meri Ziev began singing along with the music coming from the dashboard of the family car. Meri's passion for promoting human connections led her to work as a speech-language pathologist, which synthesized perfectly with her love of the universal language of music. Ziev glides through the worlds of cabaret, jazz gigs, & singing with the Pops Orchestra of the Palm Beaches. She also provides hybrid lecture-performances for senior communities, and entertains from 'Zoom to the Room,' around the world in person, online & poolside! Ziev is also a vocalist with Jazz on J Street All Stars, Swing Street Band & she inaugurated the Jazz Series at Rudy's Pub with international jazz sensation, Gianni Bianchini. Charity events have included Lighthouse for the Blind, Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, Broward Art Guild, & Lake Worth Playhouse.

FROM 8-TRACKS TO LIVE STREAMS will take place on Saturday, May 20th, 7pm at the Bamford Park Multipurpose Center. Address is 3801 S. Pine Island Road in Davie. Admission will be $15. To purchase tickets, please call (954) 327-3941 or visit ACTofDavie.org.