Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Conundrum Stages Presents A New Live Music Program SINGULAR SENSATIONS

SINGULAR SENSATIONS will focus on the melodic storytelling that will share rich vocals with style and pizazz!

Apr. 20, 2023  

Conundrum Stages presents a new live music program called SINGULAR SENSATIONS, spotlighting Cabaret and Musical Theater performers in our Southeast Florida region.

In collaboration with the Actors Community Theatre (ACT) of Davie, Conundrum will launch SINGULAR SENSATIONS on its maiden voyage providing audiences with more than just nostalgic showtunes. SINGULAR SENSATIONS will focus on the melodic storytelling that will share rich vocals with style and pizazz!

The inaugural installment of SINGULAR SENSATIONS will feature vocalist MERI ZIEV and her show, FROM 8-TRACKS TO LIVE STREAMS.

Where did you first hear your favorite song? Was it on the radio? For Meri, it was the 8-tracks in her father's Buick Riviera. Accompianed by her musical director, Phil Hinton, Meri travels through generations, genres, the tunes on the radio; from vinyl albums on the living room console, to the songs we stream online today. While our sound-sources have changed, so have our styles, hair, and lives! But through every decade, the music we love continues to tell our stories. Enjoy a sexy waltz, haunting ballads, peppy pop songs, movie music and a few surprises.

As soon as she could speak, Meri Ziev began singing along with the music coming from the dashboard of the family car. Meri's passion for promoting human connections led her to work as a speech-language pathologist, which synthesized perfectly with her love of the universal language of music. Ziev glides through the worlds of cabaret, jazz gigs, & singing with the Pops Orchestra of the Palm Beaches. She also provides hybrid lecture-performances for senior communities, and entertains from 'Zoom to the Room,' around the world in person, online & poolside! Ziev is also a vocalist with Jazz on J Street All Stars, Swing Street Band & she inaugurated the Jazz Series at Rudy's Pub with international jazz sensation, Gianni Bianchini. Charity events have included Lighthouse for the Blind, Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, Broward Art Guild, & Lake Worth Playhouse.

FROM 8-TRACKS TO LIVE STREAMS will take place on Saturday, May 20th, 7pm at the Bamford Park Multipurpose Center. Address is 3801 S. Pine Island Road in Davie. Admission will be $15. To purchase tickets, please call (954) 327-3941 or visit ACTofDavie.org.




Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble To Appear In Concert At Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library Photo
Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble To Appear In Concert At Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
The acclaimed Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a concert of music for flute, strings and harp, on Saturday, May 6 @ 2 PM at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road in Cutchogue, NY.
Pianist Ursula Oppens To Honor Late Composer Frederic Rzewski In Kaufman Music Centers Mar Photo
Pianist Ursula Oppens To Honor Late Composer Frederic Rzewski In Kaufman Music Center's Marathon Concert Series, May 6
The internationally acclaimed American pianist Ursula Oppens will participate in Kaufman Music Center's marathon concert series The Pianists United: Rzewski in New York, on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2023, at Merkin Concert Hall, at 3:00 p.m. EDT.
Pascal Le Boeuf Awarded 2023 Guggenheim Fellowship In Music Composition﻿  ​   Photo
Pascal Le Boeuf Awarded 2023 Guggenheim Fellowship In Music Composition﻿  ​   
Pascal Le Boeuf, an accomplished and incredibly versatile composer, pianist, and electronic artist, is among 171 recipients of the 2023 Guggenheim Fellowship, which this year honors the achievements and “exceptional promise” of writers, scholars and artists across 48 fields. 
Musica Viva NY Ends Season With Richard Einhorn World Premieres Photo
Musica Viva NY Ends Season With Richard Einhorn World Premieres
New York City's leading chamber choir, Musica Viva NY, presents LUX AETERNA: a one-night only performance on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., at All Souls Church on the Upper East Side.

More Hot Stories For You


Conundrum Stages Presents A New Live Music Program SINGULAR SENSATIONSConundrum Stages Presents A New Live Music Program SINGULAR SENSATIONS
April 20, 2023

Conundrum Stages presents a new live music program called SINGULAR SENSATIONS, spotlighting Cabaret and Musical Theater performers in our Southeast Florida region.
Pianist Ursula Oppens To Honor Late Composer Frederic Rzewski In Kaufman Music Center's Marathon Concert Series, May 6Pianist Ursula Oppens To Honor Late Composer Frederic Rzewski In Kaufman Music Center's Marathon Concert Series, May 6
April 19, 2023

The internationally acclaimed American pianist Ursula Oppens will participate in Kaufman Music Center's marathon concert series The Pianists United: Rzewski in New York, on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2023, at Merkin Concert Hall, at 3:00 p.m. EDT.
Pascal Le Boeuf Awarded 2023 Guggenheim Fellowship In Music Composition﻿  ​   Pascal Le Boeuf Awarded 2023 Guggenheim Fellowship In Music Composition﻿  ​   
April 18, 2023

Pascal Le Boeuf, an accomplished and incredibly versatile composer, pianist, and electronic artist, is among 171 recipients of the 2023 Guggenheim Fellowship, which this year honors the achievements and “exceptional promise” of writers, scholars and artists across 48 fields. 
Musica Viva NY Ends Season With Richard Einhorn World PremieresMusica Viva NY Ends Season With Richard Einhorn World Premieres
April 18, 2023

New York City's leading chamber choir, Musica Viva NY, presents LUX AETERNA: a one-night only performance on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., at All Souls Church on the Upper East Side.
'Malek Jandali Concertos' To Be Released By Cedille Records On May 12'Malek Jandali Concertos' To Be Released By Cedille Records On May 12
April 17, 2023

Cedille Records releases Malek Jandali Concertos, an album featuring violin and clarinet concertos by the Syrian American composer Malek Jandali, who has been praised for writing “heart-rending melodies, lush orchestration, clever transitions and creative textures'' (American Record Guide). The album, to be released on May 12, 2023, comprises world premiere recordings of Jandali's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra with Rachel Barton Pine and Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra with Anthony McGill, performed by the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra led by Marin Alsop, a champion of the composer's music.  
share