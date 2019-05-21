Constance Hauman Makes Vienna State Opera Debut In World Premiere Of ORLANDO By Olga Neuwirth

The American singer, pianist, songwriter, copywriter and producer Constance Hauman is recognized in the world of indie rock as well as classical music. Hauman, one of Leonard Bernstein's favorite interpreters, has sung over 2,000 opera performances and countless concerts at the following venues: Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Welsh National Opera, English National Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opera National de Paris, Berlin Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, London Symphony and the London Philharmonia. She wrote, played and directed the one-man show "Exiles in Paradise," which caused a sensation at 92nd Street Y in New York, Schönberg Hall in Los Angeles, and the Jewish Museum in Berlin. The Wall Street Journal wrote about the artist: "Constance Hauman's bright, versatile coloratura soprano made headlines throughout the European music scene as the sex goddess in Alban Berg's Lulu. Her sparkling soprano can be heard in a live recording at Chandos, but now her performance song "Exiles in Paradise", which has been crafted with a meticulousness that deserves a doctoral degree, is performed with equally divine verve by her. Ms. Hauman interprets Friedrich Hollander's melody of "Falling in Love Again" with such a sensual brilliance and phrasing that is in no way inferior to Marlene. "

Olga Neuwirth's music theater opens a door to the realm of simultaneity of experience, exquisite, heard, knowledge and feeling. Into the realm of fiction, built from memories.

"From childhood I was just interested in everything, art, politics, science, the psychology of the people. I am equally inspired by the wonderful diversity of life, the small and big things in the world. This reflects ORLANDO: For the essence of this fictional biography is the love of the strange, paradoxes, the grotesque, the artistry, exaggeration and exaggeration to create a new morphology of the narrative. It is also always about a sophisticated, highly sophisticated form of sexual attraction and against the constraints in the direction of a single sex. And not allowing yourself to be patronized and condescendingly treated, which will happen to women over and over again. "





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You