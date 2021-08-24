Conductor And Organist Kent Tritle's Full 2021-22 Season Of Events Announced

"Planning for this season has been an ambitious and thrilling exercise in hope," says Kent Tritle, who is Director of Cathedral Music and Organist at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Music Director of both the Oratorio Society of New York and Musica Sacra, and Director of Choral Activities at the Manhattan School of Music. "As we navigate through what is possible and advisable, my colleagues and I know that we will have to be flexible as never before, but our determination to make music before an audience has never been keener."

Kent Tritle's 2021-22 season schedule features a full slate of events: he leads five concerts at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine with the Cathedral Choir, four with Oratorio Society of New York, four with Musica Sacra, and three with groups at the Manhattan School of Music.

Highlights of the season include his two annual performances of Handel's Messiah at Carnegie Hall, with the Oratorio Society of New York (Dec. 20) and Musica Sacra (Dec. 21); Mendelssohn's Elijah (May 9) with the Oratorio Society; a program with Musica Sacra featuring Viktor Kalabis's Canticum canticorum (marking the Czech composer's centennial), the Te Deum of Arvo Pärt, and the world premiere of a commissioned work by Wang Jie (March 22); the Requiem mass of the Classical-era Afro-Brazilian composer José Maurício Nunes Garcia with the Cathedral Choir of St. John the Divine (April 5) as well as Garcia's Stabat Mater with the Manhattan School of Music Symphony and Symphonic Chorus (Nov. 22); the local premiere of the Stabat Mater of Alissa Firsova (April 5); a program of music by Britten, Pärt, and Gabrieli for chorus and organ with the Oratorio Society of New York at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine (Nov. 9); and Honegger's King David with the forces of the Manhattan School of Music (March 30).

Kent also performs an organ recital (Bach, Crumb, Duruflé, Franck) at St. John the Divine (Sept. 28), and as organist of the New York Philharmonic participates in the orchestra's four performances of Messiah conducted by Jeannette Sorel at the Riverside Church (Dec. 14-18).

A full schedule of the season's events with program details follows below.

During the shutdown...

Like the rest of the music world, shortly after concerts shut down, Kent got busy. Among other things, he recorded himself playing Bach on the organ of his local church and an empty St. John the Divine to post on Facebook, staged a performance of Messiah with the Oratorio Society in the barn next to his house in upstate New York for streaming, and streamed a performance of Bach's St. John Passion and a concert with Rose of the Compass at the Cathedral - all while teaching his Manhattan School of Music classes remotely (although beginning in March 2021, he was able to teach his seminar at the Juilliard School in-person - what he describes as "a thrilling moment!"). In addition, he received a 2021 Grammy nomination for the Naxos recording of the Moravec/Campbell oratorio Sanctuary Road.

Watch:

Kent Tritle's Facebook videos

WQXR Artist Check In with Elliott Forrest: Kent Tritle, on YouTube

Oratorio Society of New York Messiah 2020, on YouTube

Bach's St. John Passion at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, March 2021, on YouTube

Kent Tritle is one of America's leading choral conductors. Called "the brightest star in New York's choral music world" by The New York Times, he is Director of Cathedral Music and Organist at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City; Music Director of the Oratorio Society of New York, the acclaimed 200-voice avocational chorus; and Music Director of Musica Sacra, the longest continuously performing professional chorus in New York City. In addition, Kent is Director of Choral Activities and a member of the organ faculty at the Manhattan School of Music and is a member of the graduate faculty of The Juilliard School, serving its Vocal Arts Department. An acclaimed organ virtuoso, he is also the organist of the New York Philharmonic.

Kent Tritle's discography features more than 20 recordings on the Telarc, Naxos, AMDG, Epiphany, Gothic, VAI and MSR Classics labels. Recent releases include the Grammy-nominated Naxos recording of the Paul Moravec/Mark Campbell oratorio Sanctuary Road with the Oratorio Society of New York; Mahler's Symphony No. 8 in David Briggs's organ-choral version, and Eternal Reflections: Choral Music of Robert Paterson with Musica Sacra. Other releases include the 2013 recording of Juraj Filas' Requiem, Oratio Spei dedicated to the victims of 9/11, with the Prague Symphony Orchestra and the Kühn Choir; Messages to Myself, an acclaimed recording with Musica Sacra of five new works; and two discs - Cool of the Day, an a cappella program of music ranging from Gregorian chant, Palestrina, and spirituals to Strauss's Deutsche Motette, and Ginastera's The Lamentations of Jeremiah with Schnittke's Concerto for Choir - with the Choir of St. Ignatius Loyola.

Kent Tritle founded the Sacred Music in a Sacred Space concert series at New York's Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, and led it to great acclaim from 1989 to 2011. From 1996 to 2004, he was Music Director of New York's The Dessoff Choirs. Kent hosted "The Choral Mix with Kent Tritle" on New York's WQXR, a weekly program devoted to the vibrant world of choral music, from 2010 to 2014. Among his recent honors are the 2017 Distinguished Achievement Award from Career Bridges and the 2016 President's Medal for Distinguished Service from the Manhattan School of Music. Kent is on the advisory boards of the Choral Composer/Conductor Collective (C4) and the Clarion Music Society, and was the 2016 honoree at Clarion's annual gala. He was recently featured in the WIRED video series "Masterminds," an installment titled, "What Conductors Are Really Doing."

KENT TRITLE 2021-2 SEASON

Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

KENT TRITLE, organ

GEORGE CRUMB Pastoral Drone

J. S. BACH Prelude and Fugue in C Minor, BWV 546

CESAR FRANCK Cantabile

MAURICE DURUFLE Suite, Opus 5

Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

DAVID BRIGGS, organ

CATHEDRAL CHOIR OF ST. JOHN THE DIVINE

Kent Tritle, conductor

Susanna Phillips, soprano

Kirsten Sollek, alto

Bernard Holcomb, tenor

Joseph Beutel, bass

L. V. BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9 (World premiere of a transcription for organ by David Briggs)

This concert is free to the public.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

MUSICA SACRA

Kent Tritle, conductor

Michael Sheetz, conductor

Nola Richardson, soprano

Helen Karloski, mezzo-soprano

James Reese, tenor

Peter Stewart, baritone

Sato Moughalian, flute

Ensemble 1047

J. S. BACH Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor

J. S. BACH Cantata 78, Jesu, der du meine Seele

JOHANN MICHAEL BACH Halt, was du hast

JOHANN CHRISTOPH BACH Fürchte dich nicht

Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 6:45 pm (service at 7:00 pm)

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

A National Service of Remembrance, including a presentation of Gabriel Fauré's Requiem performed by the Cathedral Choir and Orchestra of St. John the Divine conducted by Kent Tritle. Free to the public, this event culminates three days celebrating the reopening of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

Friday, November 5, 2021, at 7:30 pm

The Actors' Chapel, NYC

AMERICAN MODERN ENSEMBLE: TINTINNABULI

Featuring:

Musica Sacra

Kent Tritle, conductor

Program to include these works performed by Musica Sacra conducted by Kent Tritle:

ROBERT PATERSON Graffiti Canons for choir (New York premiere)

GIOVANNI PIERLUIGI DA PALESTRINA Motets:

Surge, illuminare, Jerusalem

Sicut Cervus

Exsultate Deo

Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

ORATORIO SOCIETY OF NEW YORK

Kent Tritle, conductor

David Rosenmeyer, conductor

William Janiszewski, conductor

Raymond Nagem, organ

BENJAMIN BRITTEN Festival Te Deum and Rejoice in the Lamb

ARVO PÄRT Berliner Messe and Two Slavonic Psalms

GIOVANNI GABRIELI Jubilate Deo, omnis terra (a 8)

Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Manhattan School of Music

MANHATTAN SCHOOL OF MUSIC ORCHESTRA AND VOCAL ARTS ENSEMBLE

George Manahan, conductor

Kent Tritle, Director of Choral Activities

Program to include:

GUSTAV HOLST The Planets

Monday, November 22, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Manhattan School of Music - Neidorf Karpati Hall

MANHATTAN SCHOOL OF MUSIC SYMPHONY AND SYMPHONIC CHORUS

Kent Tritle, conductor

Rosario Hernandez Armas, soprano

JOSE MAURÍCIO NUNES GARCIA Stabat Mater

MANUEL DE FALLA Siete Canciones

W. A. MOZART Requiem

Friday, December 10, 2021, at 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 7:00 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

CATHEDRAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Cathedral Choirs and Orchestra

Kent Tritle, conductor

Bryan Zaros, conductor

Halley Gilbert, soprano

Katie Geissinger, mezzo-soprano

BENJAMIN BRITTEN A Ceremony of Carols

ANTONIO VIVALDI Gloria

Christmas carols

These performances of Britten's A Ceremony of Carols are underwritten by Dr.Gwen Zornberg in honor of the life of Judge Deborah A. Batts.

December 14, 15, 17, 18, 2021

Riverside Church

NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC

Jeannette Sorel, conductor

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL Messiah

(Kent Tritle is the organist of the New York Philharmonic)

Monday, December 20, 2021, at 8:00 pm

Carnegie Hall

ORATORIO SOCIETY OF NEW YORK

Kent Tritle, conductor

Leslie Fagan, soprano

Heather Petrie, contralto

Joshua Blue, tenor

Sidney Outlaw, baritone

Orchestra of the Society

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL Messiah Part I (complete) with highlights from Parts II & III

Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Carnegie Hall

MUSICA SACRA

Kent Tritle, conductor

Brittany Renee, soprano

Heather Petrie, contralto

John Riesen, tenor

Enrico Lagasca, bass-baritone

Musica Sacra Orchestra

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL Messiah Part I (complete) with highlights from Parts II & III

Friday, December 31, 2021, at 7:00 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

NEW YEAR'S EVE CONCERT FOR PEACE

Kent Tritle, Bryan Zaros, and Jie Yi, conductors

Harry Smith, commentator

Jamet Pittman, soprano

Cathedral Choir and Orchestra

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL Water Music Suite in D

The program also includes Joel Thompson's "Seven Last Words of the Unarmed," "Glory" by Common and John Legend featured in the motion picture Selma, David Hurd's "When Night Fell," works from Asian composers including Chen Yi, "Dona Nobis Pacem" from J. S. Bach's Mass in B Minor, and "This Little Light of Mine."

Monday, January 31, 2022, at 8:00 pm

Carnegie Hall

ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Vasily Petrenko, conductor

Manhattan School of Music Vocal Ensemble

Kent Tritle, Director of Choral Activities

Program to include:

GUSTAV HOLST The Planets

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Manhattan School of Music

MANHATTAN SCHOOL OF MUSIC CHAMBER CHOIR

Kent Tritle, conductor

Ronnie Oliver, conductor

*John Verkuilen, Rong Zhang, and Michael Sheetz, conductors

MEREDITH MONK Nightfall

JOHANNES BRAHMS Liebeslieder Waltzes

Chinese folk songs

*DMA candidates in conducting

Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

"CALEIDOSCÓPIO! UNSUNG VOICES FROM PORTUGAL"

Rose of the Compass

Parthenia

Cathedral Choir of St. John the Divine

Kent Tritle, Nina Stern & Raymond Nagem, music directors

An exploration of rarely heard works from Portugal including the 13th-century female-voiced "Cantigas de Amigo," symphonies of the converso Jewish heiress Isabella Duarte, and sacred and secular works of the 16th century Black composer Vicente Lusitano.

Underwritten by a generous grant from Lois and Richard Pace

Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

ORATORIO SOCIETY OF NEW YORK

Kent Tritle, conductor

*Hyeyoung Moon, soprano

*Jasmin White, mezzo-contralto

*Patrick Bessenbacher, tenor

*William Socolof, bass-baritone

Orchestra of the Society

J. S. BACH Magnificat

W. A. MOZART Coronation Mass

*Soloists from The Juilliard School

Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

MUSICA SACRA

Kent Tritle, conductor

Nicole Joy Mitchell, contralto

John Riesen, tenor

Musica Sacra Orchestra

VIKTOR KALABIS Canticum Canticorum

ARVO PÄRT Te Deum

WANG JIE New work (World premiere)

JOHANNES BRAHMS Schaffe in mir, Gott, Op. 29, No. 2

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Manhattan School of Music - Neidorf-Karpati Hall

MANHATTAN SCHOOL OF MUSIC SYMPHONY AND SYMPHONIC CHORUS

Kent Tritle, conductor

DAVID HURD "In honor of Martin"

ARTHUR HONEGGER King David

Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

CATHEDRAL CHOIR AND ORCHESTRA OF ST. JOHN THE DIVINE

Kent Tritle, conductor

Nola Richardson, soprano

Tracy Cowart, mezzo-soprano

Andrew Fuchs, tenor

Joseph Beutel, bass-baritone

ANTONIO VIVALDI Concert in D Minor, RV 565

ALISSA FIRSOVA Stabat Mater (New York City premiere)

FRANCIS POULENC Litanies à la Vierge Noire (1947 version orchestrated with strings and timpani)

JOSE MAURÍCIO NUNES GARCIA Requiem

Monday, May 9, 2022

Carnegie Hall

ORATORIO SOCIETY OF NEW YORK

Kent Tritle, conductor

Susanna Phillips, soprano

Raehann Bryce-Davis, mezzo-soprano

Isaiah Bell, tenor

Justin Austin, baritone

Orchestra of the Society

FELIX MENDELSSOHN Elijah