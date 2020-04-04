Concord Jazz Will Release 'Ella 100: Live At The Apollo!'; Listen to Two Tracks Now!

Concord Jazz will release "Ella 100: Live At The Apollo!" on April 24.

Ella 100: Live at the Apollo! features the GRAMMY award winning vocalist Patti Austin with The Count Basie Orchestra, directed by Scotty Barnhart, during their live tribute concert honoring Ella Fitzgerald's 100th birthday. Joining them on the bandstand is co-host David Alan Grier along with a host of notable vocalists Andra Day (who appears on CD release only), Lizz Wright, Cassandra Wilson, Ledisi and Monica Mancini. The evening also features the Ella 100 All-Star Quartet with Shelly Berg, Nathan East, Gregg Field and Brian Nova.

Pre-order the album at: https://found.ee/Ella100

Listen to a sample of the album with the two tracks below:





