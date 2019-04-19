Composers Concordance's 8th Annual Festival Continues With ANIMAL GALLERY

Composers Concordance's 8th Annual Festival - 'Animals' continues with 'Animal Gallery.' An all-star lineup takes inspiration from photographs, artworks, and short films of various animals. Composers and performers will present compositions that transform those influences into sound, as images of the works that prompted their creativity are shown onscreen during the performance. Featuring music of Tommy Campbell, Dan Cooper, Robert Fokkens, Mark Kostabi, Lukas Ligeti, Gene Pritsker, Faye-Ellen Silverman, David Taylor, Christopher Vassiliades, and Randall Woolf, to be performed by Kathleen Supové, Mark Kostabi, Christopher Vassiliades - piano; Lara St. John, Darragh Morgan - violin; David Taylor - bass trombone; and Tommy Campbell - drums.

Location:

May 10th @ 8pm

Estonian House

234 E 34th St, NYC 10016

$10 in advance $15 at the door

For more information:

info@composersconcordance.com

http://www.composersconcordance.com





